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The musicians who backed Billy Joel for all 104 sold-out shows of his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency will take the stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 8 p.m. for THE MUSIC OF Billy Joel featuring THE Billy Joel BAND.

Billy Joel's longtime band performs his greatest hits at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Led by Joel's longtime musical director David Rosenthal, with Mike DelGuidice on lead vocals, the band will perform songs from across Joel's career, including 'Piano Man,' 'Uptown Girl,' 'My Life,' 'Just the Way You Are,' 'New York State of Mind' and 'We Didn't Start the Fire.'

The lineup also features longtime saxophonist Mark Rivera, along with Crystal Taliefero, Tommy Byrnes, Andy Cichon, Chuck Burgi and Carl Fischer.

Together, these musicians have brought Joel's songs to sold-out audiences around the world. In Atlantic City, fans will hear the players who know these songs firsthand, from the opening notes of 'Piano Man' to the rapid-fire verses of 'We Didn't Start the Fire.' Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

About Hard Rock

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide. HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez







Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez

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