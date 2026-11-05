THE LUCKY EEJITS Release New Music Video for “Nightmare” Ahead of Spring 2027 EP

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Oakland, California punk rock 'n' roll quartet The Lucky Eejits have released a new music video for 'Nightmare,' the title track from their forthcoming four-song digital EP, arriving spring 2027 via Hey!Fever Records.

Pairing catchy riffs with an in-your-face punk rock edge, 'Nightmare' draws on the major life changes the band members were experiencing while developing the new material. The video puts a fresh spotlight on the track, offering an introduction to a record shaped by shared experiences and a desire to keep things direct and hard-hitting.

'We were super stoked to get back into the studio and lay down these new songs,' says frontman Casey FitzPatrick. ''Nightmare' was a song we'd been working on for quite a while, so it feels great to finally be able to share it. The song was inspired by the major life changes we were all experiencing in our personal lives at the time.'

Those experiences helped set the direction for the full EP, giving its four songs a common thread.

'This time around, we wanted to take a quick, hard hitting approach with a four song EP,' FitzPatrick continues. 'It felt right for where we were as a band, and the common theme running through all four songs gives the EP its own identity.'

With Nightmare, The Lucky Eejits bring those changes into focus through the catchy, scrappy punk rock 'n' roll at the heart of their sound. Additional EP release details will be announced.

Hey!Fever Records: Website | Bandcamp

Earlier, the band released the 'Nightmare' single; read BroadwayWorld's coverage: THE LUCKY EEJITS Release 'NIGHTMARE' Single From Forthcoming EP.





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