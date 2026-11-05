THE INTERRUPTERS to Release BATTLE SCARS January 29, Tour Opens 2027 With DOOM REGULATOR

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Los Angeles' The Interrupters have announced their first new record in four years, Battle Scars, out January 29, and shared a video for the single 'Back From The Dead.' The ska-punk number follows the band performing in a hospital at the intersection of death and rebirth.

''Back From the Dead' is a reawakening,' Aimee explains. 'I had a near-death experience, and now when I look back on it, I realize that the version of me that died is truly gone. But that's a good thing and something I celebrate. This is my letter to alcohol, the worst friend I ever had: you tried to kill me, you tried to hold me down, but I'm back from the dead.'

For their fifth full-length, The Interrupters reunited with longtime collaborators Tim Armstrong (Rancid, Operation Ivy), Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion), Jesse Michaels (Operation Ivy) and Travis Barker (Blink-182, Transplants). Produced by Kevin Bivona and Armstrong and recorded on analog tape, the band enlisted Michaels to co-write two tracks and provide a guest vocal on 'Strangers,' as well as their old friend Barker to co-produce and lend his drumming skills to the songs 'Wild Heart,' 'Unbreakable,' and 'Warrior Spirit.'

The result is an album that sees the band integrate elements of new wave, post-punk and synth-pop into their Signature Sound. From the new wave-inspired call-to-arms shared in early October, 'Warrior Spirit,' to the guitar-driven groove of 'Unbreakable' and the instantly memorable melody of 'Legacy,' Battle Scars is full of anthemic choruses and sonic power.

At the heart of the record is Aimee's candid songwriting and willingness to reckon with her own battle scars. 'On this album, I'm speaking my truth, and some of it's deeply personal,' she shares. The album unfolds as a soundtrack of resilience, with the raw, unbridled confession of 'Wild Heart,' the ska-punk-inspired 'Harboring Vengeance' tracing her battle to forgive someone who deeply hurt her, and 'Stained Glass Window,' a bittersweet yet empowered mending of wounds that's been informed by her own struggles with mental health.

Through its sequencing, Battle Scars is a musical journey, opening with 'Warrior Spirit' and ending with 'Legacy.' 'We start as warriors, and we end with the legacy, hopefully, leaving the world a little better than we found it,' Aimee explains. Her experiences may be singular, but the emotions and adventurous essence of Battle Scars is universal.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2011, The Interrupters - Aimee Interrupter alongside brothers Kevin, Justin, and Jesse Bivona - have emerged as one of the most influential bands merging modern punk, ska, and alternative. They broke into the mainstream with their 2018 anthem 'She's Kerosene' from Fight The Good Fight, which topped the radio charts in the U.S. and Canada. 2022's In The Wild followed, a deeply personal album that saw the group seamlessly blending breathless punk rock, doo-wop, gospel, and dancehall. Through acclaimed releases, relentless touring, and a reputation for explosive live performances, The Interrupters have built a devoted global following while carrying the torch for a new generation of fans through uplifting anthems rooted in resilience and strength.

The Interrupters will be heading out on an expansive 2027 North American tour, spanning more than 30 dates across the US and Canada. The run includes a hometown stop at LA's Wiltern Theatre (4/30) along with stops in Brooklyn (4/4), Philadelphia (4/6), Montreal (4/9), and more. They'll be joined by Doom Regulator, the Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michael-led project, for their first-ever live performances.

The band will head to the UK and Europe for a handful of shows before kicking off their tour starting in Glasgow (5/26), with general on-sale starting Friday, November 6 at 10am local time. Throughout the summer, The Interrupters will make stops at Slam Dunk North and South, Hellfest, Impericon, and more. For additional information, visit https://theinterrupters.com.

The Interrupters Tour Dates

Dec 11 – Placer County, CA – Electric Christmas

2027 North American Tour Dates

March 17 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater * @

March 19 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee *

March 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Extreme Thing Festival

March 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater * #

March 23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues * #

March 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues * #

March 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live * #

March 27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live * #

March 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues * #

March 30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade * #

March 31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa * #

April 2 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore ! $

April 3 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ! $

April 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ! $

April 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ! $

April 7 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues ! $

April 9 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS ! $

April 10 – Toronto, ON – History Toronto ! $

April 11 – London, ON – London Music Hall ! $

April 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues ! $

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre presented by Citizens ! $

April 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore ! $

April 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues ! $

April 18 – St. Louis, IL – The Pageant ! $

April 20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave ! $

April 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore ! $

April 23 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ! $

April 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center ! $

April 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO $ %

April 27 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom $ %

April 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom $ +

April 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre ! $ + @

May 1 – San Diego, CA – SOMA ! $ + @

May 2 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues ! $ + @

* The Mainliners

# The Aquabats

! Doom Regulator

$ RAT BOY

% The Bandulus

+ The Chin Chins

@ J & Nicki Bonner

2027 UK & EU Tour Dates

May 17 – Madrid, ES – Sala Riviera

May 18 – Lisboa, PT – LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo

May 20 – A Coruna, ES – Sala Pelicano

May 21 – Bilbao, ES – BEC

May 22 – Barcelona, ES – Poble Espanyol *

May 26 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

May 28 – Derbyshire, UK – Bearded Theory Festival

May 29 – Leeds, UK – Slam Dunk Festival (North)

May 30 – Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival (South)

June 1 – London, UK – Roundhouse +

June 3 – Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique (AB) !

June 4 – Luxembourg - Den Atelier !

June 5 – Munich, DE – Tonhalle !

June 7 – Ljubljana, SI - Kino Šiška !

June 10-12 – Interlaken, CH – Greenfield Festival

June 11 – Milan, IT – Slam Dunk Festival

June 12 – Nickelsdorf, AT – Nova Rock

June 14 – Budapest, HU - Akvárium Klub !

June 16 – Paris, FR - La Cigale !

June 18-20 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE – Southside Festival

June 18-20 – Scheeßel, DE – Hurricane Festival

June 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

June 24-26 – Ysselsteyn, NL – Jera On Air

June 25 – Munster, DE – Vainstream

June 26 – Leipzig, DE - Impericon

June 25 – Tabor 4, CZ – Mighty Sounds

* Haywire

+ The Selecter

! The Suicide Machines

Battle Scars Tracklist

1. Warrior Spirit

2. Scorpion

3. Wild Heart (feat. Travis Barker)

4. Vampire

5. Stained Glass Window

6. Unbreakable

7. Harboring Vengeance

8. Back From The Dead

9. One More Trip (feat. Tim Armstrong & Vic Ruggiero)

10. Stranger (feat. Jesse Michaels)

11. Legacy

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine - Download Hi-Res Images











Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine - Download Hi-Res Images

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