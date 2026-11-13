THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS Release DUST THE HALLS VOL. 2 With Three Original Songs

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GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass quintet The Infamous Stringdusters have released Dust the Halls Vol. 2, available via their own imprint Americana Vibes. Following last month's single release of 'Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,' the ten-track album revisits favorites including 'Silent Night' and 'Up on a House Top,' alongside three original songs. Building on the entirely instrumental first volume, the Dusters introduce vocals on nearly half the collection and welcome Shawn Lane as a guest on several tracks. The album will be available on vinyl with records shipping out before Christmas. Physical copies and exclusive holiday merch can be ordered at thestringdusters-store.com.

Listen to Dust the Halls Vol. 2 | Pre-order Dust the Halls Vol. 2

The idea for a second volume came from unfinished business: the band had more songs on its list than could fit on the first record.

'It was a really fun record to produce the first time around and there were still a bunch of songs we wanted to include on volume 1 that couldn't fit, so we thought why not make a volume 2!' says Falco.

For Dust the Halls Vol. 2, that list became the starting point for a record with more room for songwriting and vocal arrangements. Bassist Travis Book brought two original songs to the project, while fiddler Jeremy Garrett found a demo of a song his father, Glenn Garrett, had written with the late Ronnie Bowman.

'With both volumes the main goal was to just record as many of the undeniable classic Christmas songs as possible,' Falco explains. 'For this volume, I had a running list of the ones we didn't get to on Volume 1.'

Lane's appearances added another voice to the sessions. 'We also added the amazing Shawn Lane as a guest on a few songs which was delightful!' says Falco.

Dust the Halls Vol. 2 continues a landmark year for The Infamous Stringdusters. In February, the band released 20/20 via their own label Americana Vibes, a twenty-track album marking its 20th anniversary. Named The Bluegrass Situation's Artist of the Month upon its release, the quintet earned praise from Bluegrass Unlimited, which called the album 'a worthy testament to the Infamous Stringdusters' twenty-year journey as a band.'

Across those two decades, Andy Falco (guitar), Andy Hall (dobro), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Travis Book (bass) have built a sound rooted in bluegrass technique and harmony, with the improvisational freedom and physical energy of their live shows informing the music. Dust the Halls Vol. 2 brings that approach to a repertoire that is personal to the players, expanding a holiday project they enjoyed too much to leave at one record.

To close out 2026, The Infamous Stringdusters will ring in the new year with their final performances of 2026 at Boulder Theater in Boulder, CO on December 30th & 31st. The New Year's Eve run will mark the beginning of a planned break for the band, who will step away from the road through the spring to spend time with family and focus on new music & creative projects. After two decades of constant touring and a landmark 20th anniversary year, the pause offers the Dusters a chance to recharge and spend time off the road before returning to the stage next summer.

Tickets for the Boulder Theater shows are available now, with the two-night run serving as a special opportunity to celebrate the close of another year with the band before they take their time away from the road.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thestringdusters.com.

Tracklist

1. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (3:49)

2. Tell Ma I'll Be Home for Christmas (2:50)

3. Silent Night (4:11)

4. Up On The House Top (2:52)

5. O Come, All Ye Faithful (3:03)

6. At Home On Christmas Day (3:59)

7. O Little Town Of Bethlehem (3:25)

8. The Greatest Gift (3:25)

9. What Child Is This? (4:28)

10. White Christmas (3:03)

Photo Credit: Gabriela Barbieri









Photo Credit: Gabriela Barbieri

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