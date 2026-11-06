THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM) to Release Lizzy McAlpine's "THE WHEEL"

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SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM) has released its latest track, 'The Wheel,' from Lizzy McAlpine. The song was written by Lizzy McAlpine, Omar Akrouche and Mason Stoops (ROLE MODEL). Listen to 'The Wheel' here.

SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM) arrives November 13 via MCA and is available for pre-order here. Lionsgate's THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING will be released in theaters everywhere on November 20, 2026.

The announcement follows previously released tracks, including the album's lead single from Noah Kahan titled 'Draw You Out,' The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Black Stars,' and Gigi Perez's 'Favor.' A full tracklisting for THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM) is below.

The album is executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) and brings together 29 cross-genre artists. More information on the album can be found at hungergamessoundtrack.com.

Tracklist

01 | The Raven I – Whitney Peak

02 | Ash and Snow – Noah Cyrus

03 | First in Line – Stephen Wilson Jr.

04 | See It Coming – Bella Kay

05 | The Wheel – Lizzy McAlpine

06 | The Raven II – Whitney Peak

07 | Dove Song – Sydney Rose

08 | Here Then We're Gone – Ella Langley

09 | Wrestle with God – Madeline Edwards

10 | Ruthless (Arena Mix) – Kacey Musgraves

11 | No Destination – Billy Vincent

12 | The Raven III – Whitney Peak

13 | Favor – Gigi Perez

14 | But You Wanted More – Hudson Freeman

15 | Black Stars – The Smashing Pumpkins

16 | Half Alive – Mckenna Grace

17 | Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix) – Stevie Nicks

18 | The Goose and The Common – Whitney Peak

19 | Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework) – Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN

20 | Same Blood – Emelie Trahan

21 | May Brings Flowers – Kashus Culpepper

22 | The Old Therebefore – Scot Greenan

23 | Can't Let You Go – Carter Faith

24 | Old Money – Tyler Childers

25 | Show Me Where The Ending Starts – Madison Cunningham

26 | Deep in the Meadow – Jennifer Lawrence

27 | Draw You Out – Noah Kahan

28 | Metal Birds – Violet Grohl

29 | Alone (Live in Berlin 2022) – The Cure

About Lizzy McAlpine

Born outside Philadelphia, Lizzy gained early recognition for her original songs and covers online before releasing her debut album, Give Me A Minute, in 2020. Solidifying herself as a rising force and amassing thousands of devoted fans, Lizzy's widely successful second studio album, five seconds flat, was released to critical acclaim in the spring of 2022 and featured Platinum-certified track 'ceilings.' Her latest album, Angel, follows the success of McAlpine's 2024 album Older, which received widespread critical acclaim and saw her sell out an extensive international tour, performing sold-out nights at Radio City, the Greek Theatre and venues across the U.K., Australia and Europe. The deluxe edition, Older (and Wiser), featured Platinum-Certified 'Spring Into Summer,' Gold-Certified 'Pushing It Down and Praying' and Gold-Certified 'Staying.'

An enduring theater kid, McAlpine has broadened her artistic scope across the screen and stage. Earlier this year, she made her first-ever film appearance in Jamie Adams' Only What We Carry, which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. In 2025, she made her Broadway debut in the much-lauded Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center Theater opposite Jeremy Jordan, with a performance The New York Times called 'a vocal wow of a Broadway debut.'

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic, and released by Lionsgate Entertainment, The Hunger Games is a global blockbuster film franchise that has spawned five record-breaking films that collectively have grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office. The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow as theme park attractions, experiences, and live events including The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production set to debut in London from Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson ('Girl from the North Country') and directed by Matthew Dunster ('2:22—A Ghost Story,' 'Hangmen,' 'The Pillowman').

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a premier talent management and production powerhouse at 3 Arts Entertainment and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Photo Credit: Randi Cass









Photo Credit: Randi Cass

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