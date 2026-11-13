THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Soundtrack Album Released With Ella Langley, Noah Kahan

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) arrives today via MCA. The Album includes songs from Ella Langley, Mckenna Grace, Noah Cyrus, Violet Grohl, Whitney Peak and more. Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters everywhere on November 20, 2026.

'This was such a cool song to create! Me, Aaron Raitiere and Ernest wrote 3 in 2 hours, and this one by far was the most special. Then I got to record it with the one and only Dave Cobb. Bucket list studio day for me. We wanted to it feel live, real, and raw so me and the band sang and played it until we got the full take that felt right. No tune, no cuts, just real music, real musicians, a real vocal. Been such a fan of these movies, so it is so cool to get one on there. Hope y'all enjoy it,' says Ella Langley.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) is executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) and brings together 29 cross-genre artists. More information is available at hungergamessoundtrack.com.

Today's release follows the album's lead single from Noah Kahan titled 'Draw You Out', The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Black Stars', Gigi Perez's 'Favor', and Lizzy McAlpine's 'The Wheel'. A full tracklisting for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) is below.

Tracklist

01 | The Raven I – Whitney Peak

02 | Ash and Snow – Noah Cyrus

03 | First in Line – Stephen Wilson Jr

04 | See It Coming – Bella Kay

05 | The Wheel – Lizzy McAlpine

06 | The Raven II – Whitney Peak

07 | Dove Song – Sydney Rose

08 | Here Then We're Gone – Ella Langley

09 | Wrestle with God – Madeline Edwards

10 | Ruthless (Arena Mix) – Kacey Musgraves

11 | No Destination – Billy Vincent

12 | The Raven III – Whitney Peak

13 | Favor – Gigi Perez

14 | But You Wanted More – Hudson Freeman

15 | Black Stars – The Smashing Pumpkins

16 | Half Alive – Mckenna Grace

17 | Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix) – Stevie Nicks

18 | The Goose and The Common – Whitney Peak

19 | Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework) – Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN

20 | Same Blood – Emelie Trahan

21 | May Brings Flowers – Kashus Culpepper

22 | The Old Therebefore – Scot Greenan

23 | Can't Let You Go – Carter Faith

24 | Old Money – Tyler Childers

25 | Show Me Where The Ending Starts – Madison Cunningham

26 | Deep in the Meadow – Jennifer Lawrence

27 | Draw You Out – Noah Kahan

28 | Metal Birds – Violet Grohl

29 | Alone (Live in Berlin 2022) – The Cure

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic, and released by Lionsgate Entertainment, The Hunger Games is a global blockbuster film franchise that has spawned five record-breaking films that collectively have grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office. The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow as theme park attractions, experiences, and live events including The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production set to debut in London from Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson ('Girl from the North Country') and directed by Matthew Dunster ('2:22—A Ghost Story,' 'Hangmen,' 'The Pillowman').

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a premier talent management and production powerhouse at 3 Arts Entertainment and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.





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