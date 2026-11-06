THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT to Release LYRIC VIDEO FOR NEW SONG 'My Future Prediction'; Tour Begins November 6, 2026

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Atlanta alternative band The Funeral Portrait have released a lyric video for their new song 'My Future Prediction,' out now via Better Noise Music. It marks the band's first release of 2026. The official video drops next week.

Regarding the song, vocalist Lee Jennings said, ''My Future Prediction' is about convincing yourself that a relationship is perfect, even when every warning sign is telling you otherwise. It's about ignoring the red flags, romanticizing the cracks, and building an entire future in your head with someone you already know, deep down, isn't the one. Sometimes we fall in love with the life we imagined more than the person standing in front of us.'

'My Future Prediction' taps into the distinct sonic alchemy that has consistently elevated the band and enshrined them as one of modern rock's most exciting forces. The soundscape spikes a hypnotic hybrid of alternative, emo, post-hardcore, and rock with theatrical panache. It's equally impactful and irresistible, culminating on a chantable chorus. Meanwhile, the visual evokes their ever-expanding vision with its arresting narrative and uncontainable energy.

The Funeral Portrait kicked off 2026 by sharing Live From Suffocate City. It followed last year's Greetings From Suffocate City (From Beyond The Abyss: Deluxe Edition). Powered up by 'Suffocate City' [Feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills] and 'Holy Water' [Feat. Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch], the album has eclipsed 100 million total streams thus far.

The Funeral Portrait are touring through the end of 2026, hitting arenas with Three Days Grace through November, in addition to a handful of headline dates with Pinknoise. They will play Unwrapped shows in December. After the holidays, they will head to the UK and Europe for a run supporting Black Veil Brides.

Tour Dates

With Three Days Grace:

11/6 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

11/7 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

11/9 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

11/10 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre*

11/11 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

11/12 — Grand Junction, CO — Mesa Theater*

11/14 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/15 — Spokane, WA — Numerica Veterans Arena

11/17 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

11/18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

11/19 — Reno, NV — Cargo Concert Hall*

11/20 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

11/21 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

11/22 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

*Headlie Show Featuring Pinknoise

Unwrapped shows with Smith + Myers of Shinedown:

12/1 — St. Augustine, FL — 107.3 Planet Radio and 101one WJRR Presents Unwrapped: An Acoustic Holiday 2026

12/3 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

12/5 — Kent, WA — accesso ShoWare Center

12/9 — Jersey City, NJ — Loew's Jersey Theatre

12/11 — Baltimore, MD — Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

2027 — Supporting Black Veil Brides:

1/7 — Dublin, IE — 3Olympia

1/8 — Glasgow, UK — Barrowland

1/10 — Newcastle, UK — O2 City Hall

1/11 — Leeds, UK — O2 Academy

1/12 — Bristol, UK — O2 Academy

1/14 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

1/15 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

1/16 — London, UK — O2 Academy Brixton

1/19 — Tilburg, NL — 013

1/20 — Cologne, DE — Carlswerk Victoria

1/21 — Brussels, BE — Ancienne Belgique

1/23 — Hamburg, DE — Docks

1/24 — Wiesbaden, DE — Schlachthof

1/25 — Zurich, CH — Xtra

1/27 — Vienna, AT — Gasometer

1/28 — Prague, CZ — SaSaZu

1/30 — Warsaw, PL — Stodola

2/1 — Riga, LV — Palladium

2/2 — Vilnius, LT — Loftas

2/4 — Wroclaw, PL — A2

2/6 — Budapest, HU — Barba Negra

2/8 — Bucharest, RO — Laminor Arena

2/9 — Sofia, BG — Hristo Botev Hall

2/11 — Athens, GR — Floyd

2/13 — Istanbul, TR — Zorlu Performance Arts Centre

About Better Noise Music

BETTER NOISE MUSIC, the artist development company, is the premiere independent Record Label under BETTER NOISE ENTERTAINMENT, a content creation, and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Yellowcard, Sabaton, In This Moment, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, The Rasmus, NOTHING MORE, The HU, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire and The Funeral Portrait. The company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Miami, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024, after its history-making run of 5 consecutive years as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint (2018-2022).

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