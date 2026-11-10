THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT Announce A HEX ON THE NATION TOUR Across U.S. and Canada Spring Dates

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THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT are ready to cast a spell across the country. The acclaimed Atlanta-based alternative rock collective have announced their A HEX ON THE NATION TOUR, a new headline run kicking off March 2 in Asheville, NC, and wrapping March 28 in Nashville, TN. The tour will bring the band's explosive live show, theatrical sensibilities, and unmistakable brand of genre-defying rock to fans across the country. Special guests on the tour will include Archers, Creeper, If Not For Me, and FKA Rayne across all dates.

The announcement arrives as THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT continue their ascent as one of modern rock's most compelling and distinctive forces. Last week the band unveiled their brand-new track, 'My Future Prediction.' Their acclaimed album, Greetings From Suffocate City, has surpassed 100 million total streams, powered by the fan-favorite anthems

and. With The Funeral Portrait's latest track the band continues to expand the world of Suffocate City and fuel the devotion of its ever-growing Coffin Crew.

Promoted by Live Nation, the A HEX ON THE NATION tour promises to bring that world to life night after night, with frontman Lee Jennings and the band delivering the high-energy performances, otherworldly spectacle, and undeniable connection with fans that have become their calling card. With a rapidly expanding audience and a growing presence on the global rock stage, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT are making it clear that the next chapter is theirs to write.

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and artist presales that begin today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday November 13, 10:00 AM local at livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday November 10 at 12:00 PM ET until Thursday November 12 at 10:00 PM local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tour Dates

3/2 — Asheville, NC — The Orange Peel

3/4 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground

3/5 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage

3/6 — Allentown, PA — Archer Music Hall

3/7 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

3/9 — New Haven, CT — Toad's

3/10 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony

3/11 — Boston, MA — The Paradise Rock Club

3/12 — Portland, ME — Aura

3/14 — Montreal, QC — Théâtre Beanfield

3/15 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House

3/17 — McKees Rocks, PA — Roxian Theatre Presented by Citizens

3/18 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew's Hall

3/19 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart's

3/21 — Grand Rapids, MI — Elevation

3/23 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

3/24 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

3/25 — Milwaukee, WI — Turner Hall Ballroom

3/27 — Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom

3/28 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl

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