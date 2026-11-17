NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE FRETLINERS are set to play the Fox Theatre on Saturday, February 20, 2027, in support of a new album made with producer T Bone Burnett.

The Fretliners are a band carrying the sound of a changing American landscape. Rooted in bluegrass and reaching into Americana, folk, and rock, their music feels weathered by the road and shaped by the people and places that raised them. Winners of the Telluride and RockyGrass New Artist competitions, they write about real ground: dirt roads and dry creeks, the people who leave and the people who stay.

Their new album came the way the best things always have — not from strategy, but from showing up. A festival campground. A fireside conversation with folk hero. And one thing led to another, the way it does when the connection is real, until the band was making a record with the legendary T Bone Burnett. The Fretliners are not chasing a revival. They are building something that lasts: honest songs, timeless stories, and a sound that feels like home.

EVENT DETAILS

THE FRETLINERS at the Fox Theatre

Saturday, February 20, 2027

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

General Admission Tickets | Reserved Rail Seated Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets are on sale now at https://tixr.com/e/214328. Tickets are also available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.

Fans can sign up for Z2 Entertainment emails to stay informed of all upcoming show announcements, presales and on sales.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone