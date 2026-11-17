"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE FRETLINERS to Play Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Produced by T Bone Burnett on New Album
The band's show at the Fox Theatre follows a new album recorded with T Bone Burnett.
THE FRETLINERS are set to play the Fox Theatre on Saturday, February 20, 2027, in support of a new album made with producer T Bone Burnett.
The Fretliners are a band carrying the sound of a changing American landscape. Rooted in bluegrass and reaching into Americana, folk, and rock, their music feels weathered by the road and shaped by the people and places that raised them. Winners of the Telluride and RockyGrass New Artist competitions, they write about real ground: dirt roads and dry creeks, the people who leave and the people who stay.
Their new album came the way the best things always have — not from strategy, but from showing up. A festival campground. A fireside conversation with folk hero. And one thing led to another, the way it does when the connection is real, until the band was making a record with the legendary T Bone Burnett. The Fretliners are not chasing a revival. They are building something that lasts: honest songs, timeless stories, and a sound that feels like home.
EVENT DETAILS
THE FRETLINERS at the Fox Theatre
Saturday, February 20, 2027
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
General Admission Tickets | Reserved Rail Seated Tickets
All Ages (under 16 with an adult)
Tickets are on sale now at https://tixr.com/e/214328. Tickets are also available online at http://www.foxtheatre.com.
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