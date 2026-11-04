Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE CHATS to Tour 30 North American Cities Beginning April 7, 2027
Artist presale begins November 4 at 12PM local time, with public onsale beginning November 6 at 10AM local time.
Australia's irreverent punk trio The Chats have announced a 30-date North American headline tour kicking off April 7 in Berkeley, CA, and wrapping May 18 in West Hollywood, CA. The extensive run will take the Sunshine Coast trio across the US and Canada, bringing their fast, loud and gloriously unfiltered live show to audiences on both sides of the border. Their third studio album, Half Cut, arrives March 5, 2027 via Virgin Music Group, ahead of the spring tour. Artist Presale begins today, November 4th at 12PM local time while Public Onsale begins November 6th at 10AM local.
The release comes on the heels of the announcement of Half Cut, the band's first new album in five years.
The North American dates are part of an extensive year of touring that will also see The Chats return to the UK and Europe in September and October 2027, with stops in Helsinki, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, Manchester and three nights at London's Electric Ballroom, among others. Before the year is out, the band will also head out on a 17-date Australian tour this November and December, playing intimate venues across the country ahead of Half Cut's release.
The upcoming North American run follows a busy year for The Chats, including Coachella and a tour alongside punk legends Social Distortion and Descendents. Known for their relentless pace, razor-sharp humor and anything-goes approach to live performance, The Chats have built a reputation for shows that are as unpredictable as they are loud. The spring dates will give North American fans the chance to experience the next chapter of the band's live show following the arrival of Half Cut.
The band recently introduced Half Cut with 'Off It,' the album's opening track and first single, accompanied by a suitably chaotic music video. Their first full-length release since 2022's Get fed, the album was recorded at Los Angeles' Maple Sound Studio with Frenzal Rhomb's Jay Whalley and finds the trio broadening their musical approach without sacrificing the humor, sharp observations and breakneck punk rock that have defined their sound. Across its songs, Half Cut explores everything from hangovers and bad decisions to confrontation, reconciliation and rehabilitation, offering a slightly more reflective side of The Chats without losing their trademark irreverence.
THE CHATS — Australian Tour 2026
November 13 – Brisbane, QLD @ Crowbar
November 14 – Brisbane, QLD @ Crowbar
November 15 – Frankston, VIC @ Singing Bird
November 19 – Sydney, NSW @ Crowbar
November 20 – Sydney, NSW @ Crowbar
November 21 – Sydney, NSW @ Crowbar
November 26 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Tote
November 27 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Tote
November 28 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Tote
December 4 – Hobart, TAS @ Altar
December 5 – Devonport, TAS @ Forth Pub
December 6 – Perth, TAS @ Royal Oak
December 9 – Adelaide, SA @ Jive
December 10 – Adelaide, SA @ Lion Arts Factory
December 11 – Scarborough, WA @ Indian Ocean Hotel
December 12 – Perth, WA @ Rosemount Hotel
December 13 – Perth, WA @ Rosemount Hotel
THE CHATS — US Tour 2027
April 7 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
April 8 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
April 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
April 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
April 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 13 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
April 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
April 15 – Denver, CO @ Marquis
April 17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
April 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
April 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
April 21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
April 23 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
April 24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
April 25 – Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia
April 27 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
April 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
May 1 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven
May 5 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
May 6 – Fort Myers, FL @ Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
May 7 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
May 8 – DeLand, FL @ Cafe DaVinci
May 9 – St. Augustine, FL @ Colonial Oak Music Park
May 11 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
May 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
May 14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
May 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
May 18 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
THE CHATS — UK / EU Tour 2027
September 9 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia
September 11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Filmstudion
September 12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
September 13 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
September 16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
September 17 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
September 19 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
September 18 – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller
September 19 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
September 21 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
September 22 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
September 23 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club
September 24 – Lyon, FR @ Marche Gare
September 26 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2
September 28 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV2
September 29 – Santiago, ES @ Sala Capitol
September 30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala
October 2 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
October 3 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
October 4 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
October 5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
October 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
October 9 – Dublin, IR @ The Limelight
October 12 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute
October 13 – Southampton, UK @ 1865
October 14 – Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building
October 15 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
October 16 – Leeds, UK @ Project House
October 17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
October 19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
October 21 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
October 22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
October 23 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
Photo Credit: Jamie Borghesani (@whitetrashjohnnycash)
Photo Credit: Jamie Borghesani (@whitetrashjohnnycash)
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