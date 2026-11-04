THE CHATS to Tour 30 North American Cities Beginning April 7, 2027

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Australia's irreverent punk trio The Chats have announced a 30-date North American headline tour kicking off April 7 in Berkeley, CA, and wrapping May 18 in West Hollywood, CA. The extensive run will take the Sunshine Coast trio across the US and Canada, bringing their fast, loud and gloriously unfiltered live show to audiences on both sides of the border. Their third studio album, Half Cut, arrives March 5, 2027 via Virgin Music Group, ahead of the spring tour. Artist Presale begins today, November 4th at 12PM local time while Public Onsale begins November 6th at 10AM local.

The release comes on the heels of the announcement of Half Cut, the band's first new album in five years.

The North American dates are part of an extensive year of touring that will also see The Chats return to the UK and Europe in September and October 2027, with stops in Helsinki, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin, Manchester and three nights at London's Electric Ballroom, among others. Before the year is out, the band will also head out on a 17-date Australian tour this November and December, playing intimate venues across the country ahead of Half Cut's release.

The upcoming North American run follows a busy year for The Chats, including Coachella and a tour alongside punk legends Social Distortion and Descendents. Known for their relentless pace, razor-sharp humor and anything-goes approach to live performance, The Chats have built a reputation for shows that are as unpredictable as they are loud. The spring dates will give North American fans the chance to experience the next chapter of the band's live show following the arrival of Half Cut.

The band recently introduced Half Cut with 'Off It,' the album's opening track and first single, accompanied by a suitably chaotic music video. Their first full-length release since 2022's Get fed, the album was recorded at Los Angeles' Maple Sound Studio with Frenzal Rhomb's Jay Whalley and finds the trio broadening their musical approach without sacrificing the humor, sharp observations and breakneck punk rock that have defined their sound. Across its songs, Half Cut explores everything from hangovers and bad decisions to confrontation, reconciliation and rehabilitation, offering a slightly more reflective side of The Chats without losing their trademark irreverence.

THE CHATS — Australian Tour 2026

November 13 – Brisbane, QLD @ Crowbar

November 14 – Brisbane, QLD @ Crowbar

November 15 – Frankston, VIC @ Singing Bird

November 19 – Sydney, NSW @ Crowbar

November 20 – Sydney, NSW @ Crowbar

November 21 – Sydney, NSW @ Crowbar

November 26 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Tote

November 27 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Tote

November 28 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Tote

December 4 – Hobart, TAS @ Altar

December 5 – Devonport, TAS @ Forth Pub

December 6 – Perth, TAS @ Royal Oak

December 9 – Adelaide, SA @ Jive

December 10 – Adelaide, SA @ Lion Arts Factory

December 11 – Scarborough, WA @ Indian Ocean Hotel

December 12 – Perth, WA @ Rosemount Hotel

December 13 – Perth, WA @ Rosemount Hotel

THE CHATS — US Tour 2027

April 7 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

April 8 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

April 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 13 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

April 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

April 15 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

April 17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

April 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

April 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

April 21 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

April 23 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

April 24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

April 25 – Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

April 27 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

May 1 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

May 5 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell

May 6 – Fort Myers, FL @ Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

May 7 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 8 – DeLand, FL @ Cafe DaVinci

May 9 – St. Augustine, FL @ Colonial Oak Music Park

May 11 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

May 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

May 14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

May 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

May 18 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

THE CHATS — UK / EU Tour 2027

September 9 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

September 11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Filmstudion

September 12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

September 13 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

September 16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

September 17 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

September 19 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

September 18 – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller

September 19 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

September 21 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

September 22 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

September 23 – Milan, IT @ Legend Club

September 24 – Lyon, FR @ Marche Gare

September 26 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2

September 28 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV2

September 29 – Santiago, ES @ Sala Capitol

September 30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala

October 2 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

October 3 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

October 4 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

October 5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

October 6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

October 9 – Dublin, IR @ The Limelight

October 12 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute

October 13 – Southampton, UK @ 1865

October 14 – Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building

October 15 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

October 16 – Leeds, UK @ Project House

October 17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

October 19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

October 21 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

October 22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

October 23 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Photo Credit: Jamie Borghesani (@whitetrashjohnnycash)



Photo Credit: Jamie Borghesani (@whitetrashjohnnycash)

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