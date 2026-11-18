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The Calculus, the moniker of songwriter Vivek Jayaram, today has released his debut album Guides, which arrives alongside new single 'Pay The Rent.' The new LP is a triumphant, infectious 11-track joyride that melds '90s indie rock, power pop, and alternative rock. Rather than chasing nostalgia for the music that shaped Jayaram, he tried to build something that felt contemporary while carrying the DNA of the records he grew up loving. The result is an album that moves between loud and quiet, intimacy and momentum, humor and melancholy.

'For most of my life, I never thought of myself as a songwriter. I grew up on alternative rock in the 1990s, the moment when hearing 'Nevermind', 'The Bends*, 'Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain', 'Summerteeth', and 'Speaking in Tongues' convinced me that music could be funny, political, vulnerable, and deeply human all at once. I played rhythm guitar in bands through middle school, high school, and college, but mostly played other people's songs. Then life happened. Law school, a clerkship, building a law firm, raising a family. The guitar spent years in its case.

After getting sober in 2015, I picked it up again with no ambition beyond seeing if I still remembered a few chords. Around the same time, I co-founded Sweat Records Records, an independent Miami label that has released albums by some of the city's most original artists, including Los Nubes. Immersing myself in that creative community rekindled something I hadn't felt in years. Songs started arriving. Some were about recovery and identity, others about work, cities, politics, technology, love, and the strange feeling of trying to remain fully human while the world accelerates around you. Over the next several years I wrote constantly, eventually recording early demos with Brian Leach in Chicago before developing the material into what became 'Guides', the debut album from The Calculus.'

The record was produced by Jonathan Nuñez in Miami at Sound Artillery Studios and features Emile Milgrim (drums) and Steph Taylor (bass and backing vocals), both of Los Nubes, and Cassandra Polcaro (vocals). These songs take place in offices, train stations, neighborhoods, airports, cities, and imagined public spaces, but they're ultimately about the same question: how do you stay yourself inside systems that are always asking you to become someone else? Life can't really be planned, the zigging and zagging is what makes it so rich, and along the way, we all have guides (spiritual, emotional, political) to direct us along the way.

Guides is out now.

The album follows the earlier singles 'Palace of the People' and 'Meet Me In Chicago'.

Tracklist

1. Meet Me In Chicago

2. At the Office

3. Palace of the People

4. Friday Night, At the Dade Arcade

5. Pay the Rent

6. Jamie

7. Feelin' the Heat

8. Waymo

9. Shake the Crown

10. JFK

11. Waiting to Lose You

About The Calculus

The Calculus is the musical project of songwriter Vivek Jayaram. After spending years playing in bands before careers, family, and life intervened, Jayaram returned to songwriting after getting sober in 2015. What began as picking up a guitar again gradually became a body of work exploring recovery, love, work, cities, politics, and the people and experiences that shape who we become.

Deeply influenced by 90s alt rock, power pop, and indie music, The Calculus draws inspiration from artists who pair memorable melodies with thoughtful storytelling. The debut album, GUIDES, was produced by Jonathan Nuñez and features Emile Milgrim (drums), Steph Taylor (bass and backing vocals), and Cassandra Polcaro (backing vocals). More than a collection of songs, GUIDES is built around a simple idea: we all need guides. Sometimes they're people, sometimes they're places, and sometimes they're songs that help us make sense of the beautifully unpredictable path through life.

The Calculus was formed in 2017 by Vivek Jayaram, who recorded a batch of demos with Brian Leach in Chicago. Some of those demos were re-recorded along with a batch of pandemic created songs, which together appear on the Nunez-produced GUIDES.

Follow The Calculus on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Spotify.

Photo Credit: Gesi Schilling











Photo Credit: Gesi Schilling

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