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THE BAND CAMINO to Release LIVE IN MEMPHIS Album November 13, Following Hometown Shows

The album was recorded at Satellite Music Hall, a new Live Nation venue, and features 24 tracks spanning the band's career, including HOLLY! and AFTERTHOUGHT.

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THE BAND CAMINO to Release LIVE IN MEMPHIS Album November 13, Following Hometown Shows

The Band CAMINO have announced their new live album Live In Memphis, with full audio and video arriving next Friday, November 13th. The 24-track set was recorded across two sold out inaugural hometown shows at brand-new Live Nation venue, Satellite Music Hall, on September 4 and 5th. The band performed the shows fresh off the road supporting 5 Seconds of Summer's North American arena tour and the release of their third studio album NeverAlways Vol. 2, with a setlist including their biggest hits and fan-favorites spanning their past decade-plus together.

The Band CAMINO - Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess - has amassed over 1 billion career streams, sold out global headline tours, and received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. The band released their third studio album NeverAlways last year, highlighted by standout singles 'Stupid Questions' and 'Infinity' (both co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt, capturing the classic CAMINO sound first heard on breakout hit singles 'Daphne Blue' and 'See Through'). Their 2026 follow-up companion album NeverAlways Vol. 2 featured lead single 'Holly!' and fan-favorite/demanded single 'Afterthought.'

Since forming in 2015, they've unleashed a series of fan favorite projects including the My Thoughts On You EP (2016), Heaven EP (2017), tryhard EP (2019), self-titled debut LP The Band CAMINO (2021), and sophomore LP The Dark (2023). They have delivered showstopping performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, in addition to major festival sets at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. Now celebrating over a decade together, the trio has crafted their most substantial body of work yet across NeverAlways and NeverAlways Vol. 2, along with their most exhilarating live shows yet.

Live In Memphis Tracklist

1. HasJustBegun

2. Daphne Blue

3. Novocaine

4. What Am I Missing?

5. Damage

6. Holly!

7. Hush Hush

8. Stupid Questions

9. I Think I Like You

10. Berenstein

11. My Thoughts On You

12. Roses

13. 2/14

14. The Black and White

15. Something to Hold On To

16. Mascara

17. Song About You

18. Afterthought

19. 12:34

20. Haunted

21. 1 Last Cigarette

22. See Through

23. Do What You Gotta Do

24. What I Want

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Marsh

THE BAND CAMINO to Release LIVE IN MEMPHIS Album November 13, Following Hometown Shows Image

THE BAND CAMINO to Release LIVE IN MEMPHIS Album November 13, Following Hometown Shows Image


Photo Credit: Elizabeth Marsh
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