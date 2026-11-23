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British indie-psych rockers Temples have shared a new video for 'Glimmer,' alongside 'Glimmer (Tape Demo),' an alternate lo-fi version of the track. The band's fifth album, BLISS, is out now via V2 Records.

This past summer, Temples released their highly anticipated fifth album, BLISS, via V2 Records. Expanding into new electronic territory while retaining the band's Signature Sound, BLISS marks the band's most adventurous and liberated record to date.

The video follows the band on tour through a series of stylized clips capturing both the band's perspective and the energy of their live audiences. Dynamic camera movements, flashing lights, and a psychedelic color grade pull viewers into the swaggering, immersive world of 'Glimmer' and BLISS.

BLISS follows 2023's Exotico and marks a new chapter for the Kettering, UK four-piece — James Bagshaw (vocals/guitar), Thomas Walmsley (bass), Adam Smith (keys/guitar), and Rens Ottink (drums). Produced entirely by the band, the album finds Temples embracing a more instinctive and collaborative approach to their songwriting and production.

Uncut praised BLISS as featuring 'some of the Kettering band's most compelling and energetic music since their mid-2010s chart peak.' Under the Radar concluded, ''Glimmer' is the kind of track that compels movement. The band pulls out shimmering vocal melodies and a wiry guitar riff hook, but its core has the driving rhythm of a dance song. The accompanying video highlights this energy and the band's live chemistry, turning it into a fast-paced, color-soaked tour diary.'

'Glimmer' (Tape Demo), the 'Glimmer' video, and BLISS are out now via V2 Records. Stream 'Glimmer (Tape Demo)' and save BLISS. Tour information and tickets are available at templestheband.com.

BLISS LP Tracklist

1. Jet Stream Heart

2. Revelations

3. Megalith

4. Glimmer

5. Blue Flame

6. Vendetta

7. Jaguar

8. Horizon

9. Waiting On The Echoes

10. Fantasy Realm

About Temples

This British neo-psychedelic band formed in Kettering, England in 2012 and consists of singer/guitarist James Bagshaw, bassist Tom Walmsley, keyboardist/guitarist Adam Smith, and drummer Rens Ottink. Their unique sound is a blend of vintage inspired production reminiscent of 1960s psychedelia and fresh, modern groove. Celebrating 10 years since their debut album Sun Structures was released and earned a great deal of recognition, they have since become one of the most forward-thinking and endlessly inventive rock bands today.

Links: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine











Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

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