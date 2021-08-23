T-FOX to Release New Inspiration Album Walk by Faith on Aug. 24

Singer, songwriter, and performer T-Fox, who headlined in Las Vegas for years, will be releasing his new inspiration album, Walk by Faith, on Aug. 24.

He selected that date because of its special significance to him when T-Fox was given the Key to the City of Las Vegas by then-Mayor Oscar Goodman, and Aug. 24, 2002, was proclaimed to be T-FOX Day. While celebrating Aug. 24 as a memorable day for 19 years, and touring across the country the past two years, T-Fox has returned to Las Vegas. He will celebrate this special day by singing the national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, before the baseball game with Las Vegas Aviators playing against the Albuquerque Isotopes at the Las Vegas Ballpark Aug. 24.

He has written over 136 urban inspirational praise and worship music and songs. "It's a beautiful urban inspirational album to touch the hearts and souls of many. There is a powerful message for all to hear in every song given directly to me from God, in hopes that people will be lifted up, change their lives and bring you all closer to the Lord," says T-Fox.

The first release, "Serenade" is a beautiful song written and produced by T Fox and co-produced by Larry Hopkins, known for his outstanding work with Technicolor for television series and movies.

When signing the national anthem, "I am going to dedicate and honor our veterans, our active troops including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Merchant Marines, Coast Guard, navy seals, and the color guards. I will also dedicate the song to our First Responders, including the doctors, nurses, police, and firefighters who have been fighting the most recent raging fires.

"I was most privileged to accept the American Liberty Sword as the first Black American to receive this high honor by the famous Munoz family," says T-Fox. He received the sword for his continuous motivation in his show productions to honor veterans and troops. The beautiful 24KT gold, silver, and crystal Lady Liberty on the top of the sword is an extraordinary gift because it is the highest honor ever given to a civilian by the military. T-FOX will hold the sword up high for the land of the free and the home of the brave.

T-Fox has received many other awards over the years, including the Texas State flag presented by the members of the House of Representatives in Texas. In 1982, he received the Outstanding Young Men of America award and People 17 and under Accomplishment awards. In addition, T-Fox has received letters from top USO Officials, "Mr. Las Vegas" Wayne Newton and both Mayor Oscar Goodman (D-Las Vegas) and Mayor Caroline Goodman (D-Las Vegas).

Proclamations for T-Fox day have also been celebrated by three other US mayors, including Mayor Albert H. Wheeler (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Mayor Coleman Young (Detroit), and Mayor Lorenzo Langford (Atlantic City).

"On Aug. 24, I will dedicate this performance to my beautiful wife Andrea Imani Fox, to all my family, friends, and foxy fans, and of course, my ESA fur baby Spirit Fox," says T-Fox.

He will perform The Star-Spangled Banner before the baseball game with Las Vegas Aviators playing against the Albuquerque Isotopes at the Las Vegas Ballpark at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram for the release of his album Walk by Faith.