Symphony Conductor Keith Levenson leads THE WHO's Symphonic Moving On Tour

THE WHO are gearing up for a 29-date North American 'Moving On' Symphonic Tour where a local symphony orchestra will join the band nightly for songs from 'Tommy' and 'Quadrophenia'along with their greatest hits and some long awaited new tunes. Roger Daltrey got the idea of a symphonic tour after spending the summer of 2018 performing 'Tommy' with symphonies and"loving the experience". That tour was conducted by renowned composer and conductor, KEITH LEVENSON, where he led symphonies including The Boston Pops, The Chicago Symphony and The Cleveland Orchestra.

Keith Levenson first heard The Who's 'Quadrophenia' as a teenager living in London with his mother who brought him the album and it "forever changed" his life. His mission was someday to be able to see The Who perform live. Seven years later he went to Madison Square Garden and witnessed the best concert he would ever see and he pursued a career in music. Fast forward to 1994, a conductor friend of Keith's had to drop out of the 'Daltrey Sings Townshend' Summer Tour. Keith was hired and picked up a baton without ever meeting Daltrey prior to the first rehearsal. Keith went on to conduct more symphony tours with Daltrey including the 'British Rock Symphony' and 'The Wizard of Oz' at Lincoln Center, where Daltrey played the Tin Man.

Keith Levenson has conducted and created arrangements for KISS, Meatloaf, Alice Cooper, Yes, The British Rock Symphony, Peter Frampton, Paul Rodgers, Darlene Love and Nigel Kennedy among many others. As a Broadway/National Tour Music Director/Supervisor, Keith has conducted the musicals 'Annie' with Nell Carter and Sally Struthers, 'The Best Little Whorehouse' in Texas with Ann Margret, Jason Robert Brown's 'The Bridges of Madison County', Franco Dragone's 'India!', 'Grease', 'Peter and Pan' with Cathy Rigby and countless others.

This summer Keith Levenson will hit the road as the Coordinator and Conductor of The Who 'Moving On Symphonic Tour'. He says, "What a long strange trip it's been since listening to that vinyl record in my mother's flat in London!"

THE WHO 'Moving On Symphonic Tour' with Conductor KEITH LEVENSON runs from May 7th - June 1st and picks up in September 6th- October 23rd in the US and Canada. For dates and tickets go to https://www.thewho.com/





