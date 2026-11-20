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Britain's Got Talent winner and singer-songwriter Sydnie Christmas releases The Artist Winter Edition today, featuring two brand new songs.

The special winter edition of Sydnie's acclaimed second album includes 'The Robin Song', written by Sydnie herself at just 14 years old, and 'Come Home', written by renowned songwriter and producer Naughty Boy.

Sydnie shared 'The Robin Song holds a very special place in my heart. It was one of the first songs I ever wrote, at just 14 years old, during my first week of learning guitar. I remember sitting in my bedroom, watching the snow fall and noticing a little robin in a tree. I began imagining myself as that robin, representing the courage to leave the safety of your nest, spread your wings and take a leap into the unknown in pursuit of your dreams. Looking back, I realise how much the song reflected my own journey of discovering my love for songwriting and finding the courage to chase my dreams. It was also the only song of mine my grandad ever heard me sing before he passed away. My mum has always believed he came back as a robin, something we've come to believe too, making this song even more special to us. Releasing it now feels like sharing a little piece of the girl I once was, and a reminder of where my journey as a songwriter began. Sometimes, the most special songs are the ones whose meaning you don't fully understand until years later.'

On 'Come Home', Sydnie said 'it felt like a particularly fitting song for this time of year. Winter is a time when we naturally think about family, love and the people who hold a special place in our hearts. I think this song is a beautiful reminder that not every love story has to last forever to mean something. Sometimes, the people who come into our lives leave a lasting mark, and that love will always be part of our story.'

The new tracks join the original album's collection of deeply personal songs, showcasing Sydnie's extraordinary vocals and growing talent as a songwriter.

The release comes ahead of a busy period for Sydnie, with her six-date UK headline tour kicking off in May 2027. Meanwhile, Sydnie Christmas: Live in London premieres on PBS stations across America from November 28th, bringing her music to television audiences across the US.

Earlier coverage: Sydnie Christmas to Tour UK in May 2027 as THE ARTIST Winter Edition and PBS Special Are Set.

THE ARTIST WINTER EDITION TRACKLIST

1. Run

2. For The Last Time

3. Wrote Your Name

4. Run To You (Mum)

5. Spirit

6. Leap Into Nowhere

7. Let My Song Live On

8. Pressure

9. I Can Defy

10. Ready For It

11. Lean On You

12. I'll Be Alright

13. I Want It All (With You)

14. The Robin Song

15. Come Home

THE ARTIST TOUR – MAY 2027

Friday 14th May – Southend – Palace Theatre

Sunday 16th May – Salford – The Lowry, Quays Theatre

Monday 17th May – London – Cambridge Theatre

Wednesday 19th May – Birmingham – Town Hall

Thursday 20th May – Gateshead – Glasshouse Studio 2

Saturday 22nd May – Dartford – The Orchard

Tickets available at: www.sydniechristmas.live





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