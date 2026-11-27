Suzi Ruffell to Tour Australia with New Stand-Up Show in April
The multi-award-winning comedian last toured Australia in 2018 and has appeared on Live at the Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Last Leg and QI.
Comedian Suzi Ruffell is set to return to Australia with her latest stand-up show, which tackles the juggle of modern life. The multi-award-winning comedian last toured Australia in 2018, and a lot has changed since then.
The show's description reads: 'It's hard to be good all the time. A good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good friend, a good person. To be ambitious but not ruthless; a success but not a sell-out. A gentle parent but not a pushover. To be smashing life and make it look easy. The juggle. Suzi is exhausted and she hasn't even started. This is a stand-up show and a support group!'
Ruffell has appeared on Live at The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Last Leg and QI. She co-hosts podcasts Big Kick Energy with Maisie Adam and Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen, and has her own podcast, OUT with Suzi Ruffell. Her debut book, Am I Having Fun Now?, was released in June 2025 and became an instant Sunday Times Bestseller.
Tour Dates
Sydney – The Comedy Story – Tuesday, April 6
Melbourne – The Comic's Lounge – Friday, April 9
Brisbane – Sit Down Comedy Club – Sunday, April 11
Perth – The Rechabite – Tuesday, April 13
The show may contain coarse language and adult themes.
For more information, visit suziruffell.com.
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