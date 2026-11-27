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Comedian Suzi Ruffell is set to return to Australia with her latest stand-up show, which tackles the juggle of modern life. The multi-award-winning comedian last toured Australia in 2018, and a lot has changed since then.

The show's description reads: 'It's hard to be good all the time. A good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good friend, a good person. To be ambitious but not ruthless; a success but not a sell-out. A gentle parent but not a pushover. To be smashing life and make it look easy. The juggle. Suzi is exhausted and she hasn't even started. This is a stand-up show and a support group!'

Ruffell has appeared on Live at The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Last Leg and QI. She co-hosts podcasts Big Kick Energy with Maisie Adam and Like Minded Friends with Tom Allen, and has her own podcast, OUT with Suzi Ruffell. Her debut book, Am I Having Fun Now?, was released in June 2025 and became an instant Sunday Times Bestseller.

Tour Dates

Sydney – The Comedy Story – Tuesday, April 6

Melbourne – The Comic's Lounge – Friday, April 9

Brisbane – Sit Down Comedy Club – Sunday, April 11

Perth – The Rechabite – Tuesday, April 13

The show may contain coarse language and adult themes.

For more information, visit suziruffell.com.

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