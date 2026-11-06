Sum Sun Sets DEBUT Album RENDEZVOUS, Releases Single "Worth The Wait"

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Today, New York City indie-pop duo SUM SUN share another taste of their upcoming debut album Rendezvous (out December 4). With their newest single, 'Worth The Wait,' the duo blends warm, organic textures with an explosive, euphoric energy, as the song builds from moments of quiet reflection into a powerful, singalong release.

As SUM SUN teased the single online, millions of views poured in with fans calling out the TV series Off Campus. The show's stars Belmont Cameli and Antonio Cipriano have also lent their support online, with Cipriano even saying the new single would be perfect for his character in the next season of the show.

The duo shared, ''Worth The Wait' is a soaring, heartfelt anthem about the beauty of finding something that makes everything you've been through feel worth it. Lyrically, it explores the uncertainty of waiting for something you're not sure will ever come, and the realization that every heartbreak, wrong turn, and time lost was leading you somewhere all along. Nostalgic, hopeful, and vulnerable, it captures the overwhelming feeling of finally finding what you've been searching for and realizing that the journey was just as meaningful as the destination.'

After steadily releasing singles throughout the year, and seeing their fanbase continue to grow, the time felt right for Nick Benton and Ilan Pomerance to officially introduce themselves with a full-length body of work. Honing their skills as both musicians and producers, while experimenting with their sonic palettes, the upcoming record is SUM SUN stepping into their identity. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the album announcement.

The duo shared, 'We've spent the last few years finding our sound and figuring out exactly what we want SUM SUN to be. 'Rendezvous' feels like the moment it all came together for us. It brings the sound, energy, and world we've been building into one complete statement. This record feels like the clearest picture yet of who we are: nostalgic, euphoric, restless, and always chasing summer.'

Album Release Show

To celebrate the release of Rendezvous, SUM SUN have announced an album release show at New York City's Mercury Lounge on December 3.

Earlier this year, the duo embarked on their first ever nationwide tour alongside The Strike. With major stops in Chicago, DC, New York City and more, SUM SUN drew in the audience with every performance. Fans can keep an eye out for even more new show announcements very soon.

About SUM SUN

For New York City-based indie-pop project SUM SUN, all of their important moments are those of rendezvous. Chance meetings online, writing trips to the desert, and all the connections they made along the way have helped define the duo made up by Nick Benton and Ilan Pomerance. There is no more intentional gathering than the collection of songs that build out their upcoming debut album Rendezvous (out December 4). In just three years, the duo has amassed more than 25 million streams while carving their own lane of feel-good escapist music.

Both with backgrounds as producers and drummers, Benton and Pomerance bring an elevated skill to the soundscapes they craft. At just age 17, Benton had an album he produced hit No.4 on the Billboard Reggae chart. He and Pomerance met in an Instagram comment section and had their first rendezvous via DMs. After making music together over Zoom for a while, the pair decided to meet in real life in Joshua Tree, where it became obvious that they needed to work together in a more official capacity.

The beginning of SUM SUN was marked by learning as they went and trying anything once. They first started receiving attention when their song 'Waiting For The Dawn' sent Harry Styles' fans into an online frenzy, thinking the song was secretly by Styles himself. Next came the duo's first North American tour supporting The Strike, and then it was undeniable that it was time to put together a debut album. Sure of themselves and their sonic identity, SUM SUN has been firing on all cylinders ever since. They released a steady stream of singles leading up to the official announcement of Rendezvous. The whole record is about the two of them knowing exactly how to work with each other and finding joy in their authenticity.

From early on, SUM SUN has seen major editorial support from Spotify, including placements on New Music Friday, Good Vibes, Just Good Music, Indie Pop, All New Pop, soda and more. They also caught the early attention of Travis Mills.

Energetically sharing the behind the scenes life of being artists online, SUM SUN has managed to whip up many moments of virality for their music. Most recently, Belmont Cameli, from the popular show Off Campus, shared 'Pool Water Confessions' on his Instagram and began following the duo. This prompted more of the Off Campus cast members to start engaging with SUM SUN's content, including Antonio Cipriano, who commented that the song 'Worth The Wait' would be perfect for him in the next season of the show. Ever since Cameli's post, SUM SUN has seen a massive influx of the show's fans discovering their music and linking it to the TV show.

Marrying together so many different themes and influences under one title, Rendezvous is where everything sacred to SUM SUN comes to live in harmony.

Photo Credit: Luda Ronky











Photo Credit: Luda Ronky

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