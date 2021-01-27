Sue Smith With The Potion Kings Release TONIGHT WE SAIL

Guelph-based artist Sue Smith's revelatory new album offers up a soulful fusion of stellar ensemble playing with veteran musicians Jeff Bird, Kevin Breit, Randall Coryell and Howie Southwood, collectively known as The Potion Kings.

Standing firmly in the centre of the Potion Kings' incendiary musical alchemy, Sue's expressive and sultry voice blends melancholy with hope, inviting the listener on a journey into the night and beyond, arriving at the inevitable awakening of a new day.

The songwriting on Tonight We Sail represents a wide span of Sue's own catalogue (1993-2017), as well as two cover tunes penned by Tom Petty and Robbie Robertson.

Whenever the Potion Kings play, it's always an adventure, taking deep dives into the worlds of rock, jazz, blues, roots and more. Recorded live in studio (2017/18), Tonight We Sail beautifully captures their inventive mastery, interweaving with Sue's voice and enlivening an evocative collection of songs.

"Authentically mysterious - at once, melancholic, universal, and poignant." (Nora Hutchinson, MFA; Performance & Video Artist)

This is Sue's sixth album, including The Bird Sisters "Flo" (1990), "Different Stories" (1992) and "She & She & She" (1995), Ondine Chorus "Towards A Little Light" (2013), and her debut solo release "I'm So" (2006).

* Produced by Jeff Bird & Sue Smith * Mixed by Nik Tjelios & Jeff Bird * Mastered by Jeff Wolpert *

The Potion Kings are Jeff Bird on bass (Cowboy Junkies, Tamarack), Kevin Breit on guitar (Norah Jones, Cassandra Wilson), Randall Coryell on drums (Tom Cochrane, Mel Brown), and Howie Southwood on percussion (Rawlin's Cross). Additional instrumentation and back up singing by Jeff Bird, Sue Smith, Nick Craine (Black Cabbage), and Gwen Swick (Quartette, Marigolds).

Tonight We Sail will be released on February 25, 2021 and will be available through Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and more.

Listen to Tonight We Sail

Watch video for "Night Skies" below!