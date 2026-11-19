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Southern California indie folk artist Steven Wesley Guiles has announced his upcoming LP, I WAS A TEENAGE BLOOD SACRIFICE CULT MEMBER, and released the first single, 'Hot Picture With It.' Both the single and the album draw on his experience leaving the strict evangelical household and Purity Culture of his childhood.

Guiles' fifth solo album, I Was a Teenage Blood Sacrifice Cult Member, is about reclaiming the life that was taken from him as a child growing up in a strict evangelical household. Yet the 12-track album isn't what you might expect from a newly minted agnostic reckoning with a life spent terrified of hell, demons, and having 'impure' thoughts.

Instead, I Was a Teenage Blood Sacrifice Cult Member uses whimsy, charm, and vulnerability to process a traumatic upbringing. It's a thought-provoking celebration of freedom, filled with triumphant horns, stately strings, scruffy guitars, balmy harmony vocals, and whisper-sung melodies. The album is preceded by the scruffy, Pavement-esque single 'Hot Picture With It.'

'It's the most personal record I've made,' says the Claremont, California-based artist. 'I feel like, by leaving religion, I have come out of an abusive relationship that controlled me through fear, and fear is never a good basis for a relationship. For me, the title represents a provocation for hopeful conversations around my life as a former Christian.'

About the Single

The single 'Hot Picture With It' is a hazy dose of indie pop textured with delicately chiming rhythm guitars, reverb-drenched riffs, minimal Velvet Underground-style drums, and languid, trippy vocals. The song was written in response to Guiles' experience growing up in the 'Purity Culture' of the Southern Baptist Church, where sex was reserved for marriage—and even thinking about sex could be treated as sinful. The chorus references Bible verses that haunted Guiles whenever he had normal sexual thoughts. He sings: I'm haunted with the dark fiction of it / I was daunted by the top scriptures on it. The song is a joyous exhale of being able to be a human around sexuality. One standout passage that captures this liberation is: Now I wanna touch you, kiss your lips/I wanna dance I wanna watch your hips/I wanna see you in ecstasy/I want more of this serenity.

''Hot Picture With It' is about me being a sexual human being without feeling guilt, even though there's always a little guilt underneath the surface because it was so ingrained in me when I was a kid,' Guiles says. 'Back then, I attended Christian 12-step 'sex addiction' meetings, even though I absolutely wasn't dealing with a sex addiction. It was more like a normal human male sex drive.'

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