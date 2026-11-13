Steven Page Releases New Holiday Album STEVEN'S GREETINGS With Sons' Appearances

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Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and acclaimed singer-songwriter Steven Page has released his new holiday album, Steven's Greetings, via Fresh Baked Goods. The ten-song collection brings together Page's distinctive songwriting, familiar seasonal melodies and the musical chemistry of his longtime collaborators Craig Northey and Kevin Fox, with appearances by all three of his sons. Moving between Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's, the album makes room for both the celebration and the more complicated feelings that accompany the season.

Every track on Steven's Greetings is a new recording made for this album. Alongside original compositions and arrangements of traditional holiday songs, Page revisits material from his own catalog, including 'Hanukkah Blessings' and 'Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind,' both previously recorded during his years with Barenaked Ladies. Rather than collecting earlier recordings, Steven's Greetings presents these songs in new performances alongside material written and recorded more recently.

The album's ten tracks reflect the range of emotions that holiday music can evoke. There are songs for gathering with friends and family, songs that acknowledge the appeal of spending the season alone, and songs that find humor in the expectations and rituals of this time of year. Page's originals sit alongside traditional Hanukkah songs, a rendition of Frankie Goes to Hollywood's 'The Power of Love,' and the New Year's standard 'Auld Lang Syne.' Together, they form a collection that embraces the season without pretending everyone experiences it in quite the same way.

For Page, the appeal of making a holiday album lies partly in the role music plays in people's lives during this particular time of year.

'I've since learned what an incredible gift it is to be invited into strangers' lives with the music we make,' Page says. 'The fact that someone wants to use the music we've made as the soundtrack to their day, to underscore the most important times in their lives, and also the most mundane ones, kind of blows my mind. I feel lucky to be included.'

At the heart of Steven's Greetings is the Steven Page Trio, featuring Page on vocals, acoustic guitar and piano, Northey on guitar and vocals, and Fox on cello and vocals. The three musicians have performed together for more than a decade, and their interplay gives the recordings a sense of familiarity even as they explore different arrangements and musical styles. The album also features contributions from Page's sons Isaac, Ben and Jonah, as well as flutist Geoffrey Kelly of Spirit of the West.

Produced by Page, Steven's Greetings was recorded by Paul Forgues at the National Music Centre Studios in Calgary, Alberta, and by Page at his Page HQ studio in Syracuse, New York. Page mixed the album, with the exception of 'Christmas in Toronto,' which was mixed by Forgues. Mastering was handled by João Carvalho in Toronto.

The album's release follows two advance singles: 'Cheese Log,' a humorous but unexpectedly poignant song about the comforts of home and the complicated prospect of holiday socializing; and 'Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind,' a newly recorded interpretation of Page's musical setting of Shakespeare's words from As You Like It.

Page is also taking the music on the road, with holiday performances across Canada and the United States. Steven's Greetings is available now on digital platforms and in physical formats.

Stream and purchase Steven's Greetings: https://bfan.link/steven-s-greetings

Tracklist

1. Cheese Log

2. Christmas In Toronto

3. I Have A Little Dreidel

4. The Power of Love

5. Hanukkah Blessings

6. Drinking 'Round The Christmas Tree

7. Everyone Can Sing At Christmas

8. Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind

9. Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah

10. Auld Lang Syne

Steven Page Holiday 2026 Tour Dates

November 17 – Wadsworth, OH – Celestia Theater

November 19 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

November 20 – Manistee, MI – Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts

November 21 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark (SOLD OUT)

November 22 – Canton, MI – Village Theater at Cherry Hill (LIMITED TICKETS)

November 27 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (LIMITED TICKETS)

November 28 – Ottawa, ON – Algonquin Commons Theatre (LIMITED TICKETS)

November 30 – London, ON – Aeolian Hall (SOLD OUT)

December 2 – Regina, SK – Casino Regina

December 3 – West Vancouver, BC – Kay Meek Theatre (LIMITED TICKETS)

December 5 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre with Victoria Symphony

December 6 – Victoria, BC – Royal Theatre with Victoria Symphony

December 8 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate (LIMITED TICKETS)

December 10 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

December 11 – Natick, MA – Center for Arts in Natick (SOLD OUT)

December 12 – Newton, NJ – Newton Theatre

December 17 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theatre

December 18 – Syracuse, NY – Palace Theatre

December 19 – North Tonawanda, NY – Riviera Theatre

December 21 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage (LIMITED TICKETS)

December 22 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel

About Steven Page

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Steven Page has spent more than three decades writing songs that find humor in complicated places, connection in unexpected moments and room for both celebration and melancholy. As a co-founder, vocalist and songwriter for Barenaked Ladies, Page sang and co-wrote some of the band's best-known songs, including 'Brian Wilson,' 'If I Had a Million Dollars,' 'The Old Apartment,' 'What a Good Boy,' 'It's All Been Done' and 'One Week.' During his two decades with the band, Barenaked Ladies sold more than 15 million albums and earned multiple JUNO, Billboard Music, SOCAN and Gemini Awards as well as two Grammy nominations.

Since beginning his solo career in 2009, Page has continued to release original music and pursue projects across music, theatre, television and film. His most recent solo album, Excelsior, was released in 2022. He performs regularly with the Steven Page Trio and is a member of the Trans-Canada Highwaymen alongside Chris Murphy of Sloan, Moe Berg of The Pursuit of Happiness and Craig Northey of Odds. Page was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with his former Barenaked Ladies bandmates in 2018.

Follow Steven Page: www.stevenpage.com





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