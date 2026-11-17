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Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett has already had a busy 2026, having toured throughout the year, most recently finishing a near sold-out run of UK dates culminating in a show at London's Royal Albert Hall. He also released his long-awaited collaborative record, 'The Roaring Waves,' with Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery in August to much acclaim. Now he is pleased to reveal that work has finished on his upcoming 31st solo album 'Through a Sea of Flames,' and it will see the light of day on the 26th February 2027.

Steve comments: 'I'm eagerly awaiting the release of my latest album, 'Through a Sea of Flames', which hosts an extraordinary array of performers and engineers.

It's my most ambitious album to date, addressing so many extremes simultaneously... a pan-genre adventure from boiling oceans to the transforming fire of love.'

Steve has worked on this new album alongside a range of writing collaborators & engineers, as well as a cast of over 20 musicians and contributors, including Bruce Soord who has undertaken the Dolby Atmos mixes, a first for a Hackett solo album. The album begins with the track 'The Sea Inside,' a piece of music that has been given a live airing throughout this year, receiving brilliant reactions from fans.

Steve is currently on tour in Italy, his last live shows for the year, with the Florence date being filmed and recorded for a forthcoming live release. But 2027 will see him back on the road, for the recently announced North American tour as well as more yet to be announced activity.

Pre-orders, and a first taste of new music can be expected on the 9th December.

For more information, visit www.hackettsongs.com and the tour page at hackettsongs.com/tour.html.

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