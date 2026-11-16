Stephen Wilson Jr. to Release IMPRESSIØN OF A HUMAN // CHILDREN OF THE CØRNERMAN, Announces Tour

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Stephen Wilson Jr. announced his sophomore double album Impressiøn of a Human // Children of the Cørnerman, which will be released on February 26, 2027 via Big Loud Records. Alongside the news, he released his new single 'I'm a Song' featuring Chris Stapleton and announced the first leg of his Impressiøn of a Human Tour.

Impressiøn of a Human // Children of the Cørnerman is now available for pre-order as two-CD set or three-LP vinyl in four variants, with each LP having its own double-sided insert.

Also announced, Wilson Jr. is a first-time GRAMMY nominee with two nominations. His song 'Hardwired' feat. Miranda Lambert was nominated for Best Country Song and 'Gary' was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance.

This Wednesday, November 18, Wilson Jr. and Chris Stapleton will perform 'I'm A Song' live together for the first time at the 60th annual CMA Awards. Wilson Jr. is one of the year's top nominees with four nominations including Song and Music Video of the Year for his single 'Gary,' which he was the sole songwriter on, and for the accompanying video, which he co-directed with Tim Cofield. He also receives recognition in both the New Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year categories.

Following the CMA Awards broadcast, Wilson Jr. will return to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform 'Exorcisms on the Weekend' from his forthcoming album, exactly one year after making his debut on the show with a performance of 'Gary.'

Over the weekend, Wilson Jr. performed 'Wonderwall' at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as part of Oasis' induction. Following the performance, Liam Gallagher tweeted, 'I liked it honestly,' and added, 'it had a real organic feel about and it brought out my melancholy side.'

'I'm a Song' is one of the first songs Stephen Wilson Sr. ever saw his son perform live, at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, and it instantly became his favorite. 'My dad was in awe,' Wilson Jr. recalls. 'He recorded me playing it on his phone, and he'd watch it all the time. I didn't know if I'd ever record the song, because it was so personal to me. But someone suggested we send it to Chris Stapleton and I did. It became a sacred song for both of us, because he lost his father too, and, like me, that loss influenced his career.'

About the Album

Following his deeply personal debut double album søn of dad, Stephen Wilson Jr. widens his lens on Impressiøn of a Human // Children of the Cørnerman. Co-produced by Wilson Jr. and Ben West, the ambitious 20-song collection is divided into two distinct albums, one looking warily at an increasingly technology-driven future, and the other trying to make sense of a hardscrabble past.

'When I was writing these songs, I was storytelling about a semi-dystopian hillbilly future. That's Impressiøn of a Human,' Wilson Jr. says. 'And I was also storytelling about a semi-dystopian hillbilly past, which is Children of the Cørnerman. That's how the two titles came about. I wanted to approach this album as a literary artist, like the way Stephen King would release two books at the same time that are completely unique to each other, but are also a holistic collection.'

The album's origins can be traced back to 'Gary,' which he wrote shortly after the release of søn of dad three years ago. An ode to the everyday people who quietly keep the world moving, the single made its debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was performed on The Howard Stern Show, and went on to earn Wilson his first charting single at country radio, helping set the course for what would follow.

''Gary' is the reason I made this album. I didn't have the 'why' until 'Gary,'' says Wilson, who as a former microbiologist is always searching for scientific understanding. 'That song is the representation of every character in my life telling me that I have to keep going: 'You told your dad's story, but now you have to tell ours.''

Tour and Ticket Information

Wilson Jr.'s Impressiøn of a Human Tour kicks off Wednesday, March 24 in Oklahoma City, OK, and will make stops in Houston, Chattanooga, Asheville and more before culminating with his first-ever headline show at Red Rocks on June 20.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Stephen Wilson Jr. Fan Club presale will begin Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the Ticketmaster Artist presale on Thursday, November 19 at 12 p.m. local time. To participate in the Stephen Wilson Jr. artist presale on Thursday, November 19 you must sign up at the link signup.ticketmaster.com/stephenwilsonjr by Tuesday, November 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. VIP packages will also be available beginning Thursday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit stephenwilsonjr.com.

Stephen Wilson Jr. is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster will be non-transferable and can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value.

Tracklist

1) robøts

2) Hardwired (feat. Miranda Lambert)

3) Impression of a Human

4) one day

5) yellow brick home

6) In the Grand Scheme

7) I'm a Song (feat. Chris Stapleton)

8) gemini fighter

9) reset

10) this machine

11) preacher's kid

12) Exorcisms on the Weekend

13) quarter coyote

14) mine

15) Gary

16) business man

17) dungeons & dragons (feat. Sixpence None The Richer)

18) Momma

19) wild buffalo

20) cørnerman

11/20–11/22 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Country Fest *

11/21 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company # SOLD OUT

12/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie #

12/3 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre # SOLD OUT

12/5 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center # SOLD OUT

12/9 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy # SOLD OUT

12/11 – Nashville, TN – The Truth # SOLD OUT

12/12 – Nashville, TN – The Truth # SOLD OUT

12/31 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort SOLD OUT

1/20-23 – Cancun, MX – Dave & Tim Riviera Maya 2027 *

3/24 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion +

3/25 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port +

3/27 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +

3/31 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery +

4/2 – Port Wentworth, GA – VyStar Pavilion +

4/3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tortuga Music Festival +*

4/14 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium +

4/15 – Asheville, NC – Hellbender by The Orange Peel +

4/17 – Auburn, AL – Gogue Center - Ham Amphitheatre +

4/24 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach *

6/4 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre +

6/5 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center +

6/16 – Jackson, WY – Snow King Mountain + =

6/20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre +

8/1 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland *

8/14 – Oshkosh, WI – XRoads41 *

* Festival

# Gary The Torch Tour

+ Impressiøn of a Human Tour

= On sale at a later date

About Stephen Wilson Jr.

Raised in the hollers of southern Indiana, Stephen Wilson Jr. has taken an unconventional path to becoming one of Nashville's most distinctive singer-songwriters. An Indiana Golden Gloves boxing championship finalist, former scientist and indie rock frontman, Wilson Jr. signed a publishing deal with BMG Nashville in 2016, earning cuts from Tim McGRaw, Old Dominion, Caitlyn Smith and others before signing with Big Loud Records and releasing his critically acclaimed debut double album, søn of dad, in 2023. A deeply personal 22-song tribute to his late father, the album established Wilson Jr. as an artist unafraid to push beyond genre boundaries, earning widespread acclaim with appearances on The Howard Stern Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning, Later…with Jools Holland and many more. His viral cover of Ben E. King's 'Stand By Me,' which he performed at the 2025 CMA Awards, has amassed tens of millions of streams and was featured over the closing credits of The Heart of the Beast. He is one of the top nominees at the 60th Annual CMA Awards with four nominations including Song and Video of the Year for his single 'Gary,' which he was the sole songwriter on, as well as New Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year. On February 26, 2027, Wilson Jr. will release his ambitious new double album, Impressiøn of a Human // Children of the Cørnerman, via Big Loud Records, further expanding the singular musical world he's been building.

Photo Credit: Jace Kartye











Photo Credit: Jace Kartye

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