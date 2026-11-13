Stella Lefty and Vincent Mason Release Live Acoustic Version of "Something to Lose" With Music Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Atlantic Outpost/Sandlot's Stella Lefty and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Vincent Mason have shared an all-new live version of their chart-climbing collaboration 'Something To Lose.' Accompanied by an official music video, 'Something To Lose (Live Acoustic)' brings even greater intimacy to the tender storytelling at the heart of their hit duet.

A true-to-life love song that cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, 'Something To Lose' tells the tale of a fiercely independent woman who discovers the beauty of letting someone into her heart. In a departure from the moody restraint of the original version, 'Something To Lose (Live Acoustic)' unfolds with a homespun warmth and easygoing energy, lending a lighthearted spirit to the song's candid expression of vulnerability (from the chorus: 'I got good at being lonely till you showed me I was better with you / Now I got something to lose'). Produced by Harry Allen and steeped in rootsy instrumentation (earthy acoustic guitars, lilting banjo, wistful mandolin), the breezy new rendition ultimately adds a joyful immediacy to Lefty and Mason's reflection on unexpected romance.

Directed by Gus Black, the official music video for 'Something To Lose (Live Acoustic)' finds Lefty and Mason performing the song alongside three fellow musicians on a weathered porch in a gorgeously sleepy setting, perfectly echoing the track's unhurried charm. As golden sunlight filters through the surrounding trees, the real-life couple's effortless chemistry takes center stage and shines brightest at the second chorus, when the two vocalists sing eye-to-eye and share a sweetly unguarded moment of pure affection.

Written by Lefty, Grace Enger, Jon Decious, and Luke Dick, 'Something To Lose' recently climbed to No. 25 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and reached No. 15 on Hot Country Songs. The heart-on-sleeve track appears on Lefty's debut album Long Way Home, an August release that bowed at No. 1 on Spotify's Top Albums Global and USA Charts and also features her record-setting smash single 'Boston.' With over 604.2 million global streams to date, 'Boston' hit No. 1 on both the Country Aircheck/Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts just 22 weeks after impacting radio — marking the third-fastest debut single by a solo female Country artist to reach the top spot in the Mediabase era. With its second consecutive week at the summit of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, 'Boston' also made Lefty one of only six solo-billed females ever to hold a debut No. 1 for multiple weeks.

This Sunday (11/15), Lefty continues her SOLD-OUT debut headline tour with a stop at New York City's legendary Webster Hall, followed by a second New York show at the iconic Bowery Ballroom on Monday (11/16). For more information on all upcoming live dates, visit stella-lefty.com.

Mason recently announced his highly anticipated headline When You're Not Around Tour in 2027. Kicking off on February 11 in St. Louis, MO, the 21-date run will make stops in Fort Worth, Charlotte, Denver, and more, including a home state show in Atlanta, GA, at the Tabernacle. For more information, visit vincentmasonmusic.com.

About Stella Lefty

With over 1.2 BILLION global career streams to date, Stella Lefty has quickly made her mark as one of music's most magnetic new voices, connecting with Country and Pop audiences alike through an irresistible collision of raw emotion and undeniable hooks. Her early release 'Thinking 'bout You' generated millions of streams before her smash single 'Boston' launched her onto the global stage, soaring to No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and earning her first No. 1 at Country radio on both the Country Aircheck/Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts. The fastest chart debut by a solo female artist to ascend to No. 1 in more than 20 years, 'Boston' spent two consecutive weeks atop Billboard Country Airplay, making Lefty one of only six solo-billed female artists ever to hold a debut No. 1 for multiple weeks. The record-setting hit appears on her debut album Long Way Home (Atlantic Outpost/Sandlot), an August 2026 release that bowed at No. 1 on Spotify's Top Albums Global and USA Charts and also features her Vincent Mason collaboration 'Something To Lose' — a rapidly rising Country radio hit with over 137 MILLION global streams. Along the way, Lefty has earned three MTV VMA nominations, made her Grand Ole Opry and Jimmy Kimmel Live! debuts, and performed at major festivals like Lollapalooza. Following a SOLD-OUT debut headline tour, she'll take the stage at stadiums across North America as support for Country superstar Morgan Wallen's Last Time I Checked Tour in 2027.

About Vincent Mason

Vincent Mason continues to cement his place as one of country music's most undeniable breakout forces, earning his first ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and surpassing 900 million career streams. Named one of just four country artists in Spotify's 2026 Artists to Watch program and tapped as an Apple Music Country Riser, Mason has quickly become one of Nashville's most talked-about new artists.

His breakout smashes 'Hell Is a Dance Floor' and 'Damned If I Do' have both earned RIAA Platinum certifications, with 'Damned If I Do' hitting Top 20 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart. Mason also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart and made his national television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show and TODAY, before taking the stage for his late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Released in November 2025, Mason's 14-track debut album, There I Go, has fueled a breakout touring run, including his first sold-out headlining tour with packed rooms in Houston, Nashville, New York City, and Boston. He's shared the stage with Parker McCollum, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, and Gavin Adcock, and this past spring he joined Morgan Wallen for select U.S. stadium dates, further establishing him as one of country's fastest-rising new stars.

Photo Credit: Jack Balaban









Photo Credit: Jack Balaban

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone