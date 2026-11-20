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Internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist, UK Top 10 hitmaker, global music and style icon Stefflon Don returns with highly anticipated new single, 'Tun Up,' featuring 3x GRAMMY-nominated, diamond-certified global rap superstar French Montana. Blending infectious rhythms, undeniable energy, and the distinct sounds that have made her a global force, the new release signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Stefflon Don, following her exclusive baby no. 2 announcement with People Magazine. The release builds on the global success of career-defining collaborations, including 'Renegade,' which has garnered over 73 million global streams; 'Habibi' ft. BLOK3, with over 58 million global streams; and 'Dilemma' ft. Sidhu Moose Wala, which has surpassed 25 million global streams. These milestones further cement her reputation as one of the most dynamic and influential voices in global music.

The single is available to listen to here, and the official music video is set to release at 3pm EST on the day of the announcement.

Accompanied by an electrifying music video, 'Tun Up' brings Stefflon Don's signature fusion of dancehall and Afrobeat influences to the forefront, seamlessly complementing French Montana's unmistakable sound and magnetic presence. Driven by infectious beats and an undeniable party energy, the track celebrates the artists' chemistry while delivering a sound built to move audiences across dancefloors worldwide.

'Tun Up' marks another highly anticipated collaboration between the two global powerhouses, reuniting them nearly a decade after their 2017 smash hit 'Hurtin' Me.' The record became a defining moment in Stefflon Don's career, serving as her breakthrough UK hit and peaking at No. 7 on the Official UK Singles Chart. Their latest collaboration builds on that undeniable musical chemistry, bringing the pair back together for a new era.

The anticipation surrounding the new song was already building when Stefflon Don made a surprise appearance alongside French Montana and D-Block Europe during their sold-out performance for 20,000 fans at London's iconic The O2 Arena as part of the Worldwide Wave UK Tour. The moment saw the artists bring 'Tun Up' to the stage ahead of its official release, giving fans an early taste of the collaboration and setting the stage for its arrival. With 'Tun Up,' Stefflon Don continues to push forward while staying true to the infectious, genre-blending sound and bold individuality that have established her as one of the UK's most distinctive global music exports. Reuniting with French Montana for a record rooted in their shared history but energized by a fresh creative direction, Stefflon Don makes it clear that this next chapter for her is one to watch.

About Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don is a British-Jamaican rapper and singer recognized for her ability to seamlessly blend dancehall, hip-hop, Afrobeats and R&B. With over 3 billion steams worldwide and 3.8 million followers and a fanbase spanning the UK, the Caribbean, Africa and the U.S., Stefflon Don is one of the rare artists who moves fluently across cultures because she has lived them. Born in Birmingham to Jamaican parents, raised in Rotterdam and coming up in East London, she built a genre-blending sound that pulls from hip-hop, dancehall, grime, Afrobeats and R&B. She released her debut album Island 54 in June 2024. Seamlessly moving across music, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, she is as much a cultural tastemaker as she is an artist — and she is carrying that momentum into 2026 with her Sigma collaboration 'JUNGLE' and festival stages.

About French Montana

French Montana is a Diamond certified, GRAMMY-nominated rapper, producer, and songwriter whose global vision has helped redefine the modern sound of hip-hop. Blending East Coast lyricism with melodic crossover appeal and international influence, he has built a career that transcends borders, cultures, and genres. He made his major-label debut with the platinum-certified Excuse My French, delivering era-defining records like 'Pop That' featuring Drake and 'Ain't Worried About Nothin,' which cemented his status as one of New York's most culturally influential voices. He later rose to worldwide prominence with the Diamond-certified smash 'Unforgettable,' followed by cultural mainstays like 'No Stylist' and multi-platinum albums including Jungle Rules and Montana. Now operating independently, he continues to evolve, with his latest hit single 'Ever Since You Left Me' emerging as a defining summer anthem gaining momentum across U.S. and international markets. In December 2025, French Montana further solidified his global stature by headlining the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat, Morocco, performing alongside Nigerian superstar Davido. Beyond music, he is a committed philanthropist, entrepreneur, and storyteller. His documentary For Khadija, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was co-executive produced by Drake, offered an intimate look at his upbringing and immigrant journey. As the first hip-hop ambassador for Global Citizen, he has helped raise over $226 million toward healthcare initiatives across Africa and was honored at the Pencils of Promise Gala for his impact. He also founded NAQI Healthcare, a private in-home detox and recovery service operating across multiple states. French Montana remains one of hip-hop's most impactful cross-cultural ambassadors, an artist defined by resilience, global vision, and an unwavering commitment to community.

Photo Credit: @himagesphoto







Photo Credit: @himagesphoto

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