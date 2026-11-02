Stand Atlantic Earn First-Ever #1 ARIA Debut With GODBREATH, Tour With STORY OF THE YEAR and SILVERSTEIN From November 15

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Stand Atlantic have earned their first-ever #1 ARIA debut with their fifth full-length album GODBREATH, out now via Virgin Music Group. The Sydneysiders become the fourth Australian rock act to lead the national chart in 2026.

The band plays Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 15 before joining the Camp Screamo tour with Story Of The Year and Silverstein.

The GODBREATH US Tour Dates

November 15 – Vans Warped Tour – Orlando, FL

November 16 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA+

November 17 – Knitting Factory Spokane – Spokane, WA+

November 19 – Hard Rock Live Sacramento – Wheatland, CA+

November 21 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA+

November 22 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA+

November 25 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK+

November 28 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA+

November 29 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL+

December 1 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC+

December 2 – Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MD+

December 4 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA+

December 5 – Agora Theater & Ballroom – Cleveland, OH+

December 6 – Riviera Theater – Chicago, IL+

December 8 – The Rave / Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI+

December 9 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI+

December 11 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA+

December 12 – Palladium Times Square – New York, NY+

December 13 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA+

+Supporting Story of the Year & Silverstein

Tickets are on sale now at standatlantic.com/tour.

GODBREATH Tracklist

LUCID

NEXT2U

Velcro

SO COOL

Favourite Flavour

finger

d.L.M.A

EDGE OF VEGAS

teeth

HeadRush

Gimme A Show

About Stand Atlantic

Over more than a decade together, Australian alternative rock four-piece Stand Atlantic have built a reputation for pushing boundaries, defying expectations and continually evolving their sound, establishing themselves as one of Australia's most successful contemporary alternative rock exports. Their extensive international touring has included sold-out headline shows across Australia, the UK, Europe and the U.S., along with support tours for Sum 41, MOD SUN, ONE OK ROCK, A Day To Remember and I Prevail. They've also appeared at major festivals worldwide, including Spilt Milk, Good Things, Reading & Leeds, MAYDAY!, Vans Warped Tour and Slam Dunk.

Since their breakout 2017 EP Sidewinder, Stand Atlantic have released five studio albums, including 2026's GODBREATH, and amassed more than 500 million streams across their catalog. Named among Kerrang!'s 'Hottest Rock Artists,' the band have earned accolades from triple j and BBC Radio 1, including Feature Album, #1 Most Played and Album of the Weekend honors, while charting on Billboard, the UK Top 200 and ARIA Top 10. Their ARIA-certified Platinum single 'Deathwish' feat. nothing,nowhere. has surpassed 57 million streams.

GODBREATH is out now via Virgin Music Group.

Photo Credit: Nikki Haney (Download press shot)



Photo Credit: Nikki Haney (Download press shot)

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