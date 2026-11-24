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Staind announced European and UK tour dates in June 2027. The eight dates across four countries will be the first time the band has toured Europe in 15 years. Special guests on all dates aside from Graspop will be Hoobastank with more support TBA.

Tickets go on sale Friday 27 November at 10am via Live Nation.

Guitarist Mike Mushok says, “It's been 15 years in the making, but we are coming back to the UK and Europe — and so excited to celebrate 25 years of Break The Cycle and a brand new record with our fans. We can't wait to see ya there!”

Following their biggest year in over three decades together, GRAMMY Award-nominated, multiplatinum, and iconic Massachusetts rock band STAIND are set to release their ninth full-length studio album, The Space Between The Darkness And The Light, out March 5, 2027 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. Pre-order various vinyl variants and limited-edition merchandise here. Pre-save on all DSPs here. The band's new single 'Watch Me Break' is out now. Listen here.

The group — Aaron Lewis [vocals, guitar], Mike Mushok [lead guitar], Johnny April [bass, backing vocals], and Sal Giancarelli [drums] — crafted the record alongside producer Erik Ron [Godsmack, Bad Omens, Papa Roach] who helmed 2023's acclaimed Confessions Of The Fallen. In the middle of achieving massive TikTok virality and selling out their entire 2026 USA arena run as a whole new, younger audience connected with the band, the songs took shape throughout the year in Nashville, Los Angeles and, back where it all began, in Massachusetts.

For these lifelong musicians, The Space Between The Darkness And The Light represents the creative apex of their story so far, channeling the unrelenting grit of sweaty Western Mass club gigs in the nineties and refining it with three decades of elite songcraft and the experience of uplifting audiences in packed arenas everywhere. The result is an album that lives and breathes in the middle of extremes, screaming out over sharp seven-string riffs and captivating with timeless melodies and open-hearted lyrics. It unravels anxiety, faces personal trials and tribulations, examines faith, and reaches out for connection with pure and powerful truth. Their music has dominated radio, ignited pits at festivals, and soundtracked millions of social media posts. However, The Space Between The Darkness And The Light is where STAIND and countless fans everywhere are right at home.

After selling out nearly every date and moving nearly 400,000 tickets on the first leg of the North American Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour in 2026, the band will return to the road for round two in 2027. Of course, they're celebrating 25 years of their breakout 2001 opus, Break The Cycle, which just picked up a 7x-Platinum Certification, logged three weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 in the summer of its release, and spawned generational hits like 'It's Been A While' and 'Warm Safe Place.' Thanks to a groundswell of fan support, the latter exploded on TikTok as 2026's most unexpected viral phenomenon, bringing the quartet's streams past the 1billion mark this year!

Produced by Live Nation, the North American 27-city date trek will feature special guests Seether and Hoobastank, joined by Hinder on all dates except Cleveland. The tour kicks off on March 4 at SNHU Arena in Manchester making stops in Pittsburgh, Dallas, Seattle and more before wrapping up in Cleveland at Rocket Arena on April 16. The band then play Europe with special guests Hoobastank in June 2027. The just announced European dates are listed below.

Staind on Tour 2027: Europe with Hoobastank

5th June 2027 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

6th June 2027 – London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

8th June 2027 – Cologne, DE – Palladium

10th June 2027 – Munich, DE – Zenith

13th June 2027 – Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall

14th June 2027 – Hannover, DE – Swiss Life Hall

16th June 2027 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

17th June 2027 – Dessel, BE – Graspop Metal Meeting Festival show

Staind on Tour 2027: USA with Seether, Hoobastank + Hinder

3/4 — Manchester, NH — SNHU Arena

3/6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

3/8 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

3/9 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena

3/10 — Huntington, WV — Marshall Health Network Arena

3/12 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

3/13 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

3/16 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC

3/18 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

3/19 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

3/20 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

3/22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

3/24 — Boise, ID — ExtraMile Arena

3/26 — Spokane, WA — Numerica Veterans Arena

3/27 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

3/29 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

3/31 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

4/1 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

4/3 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

4/6 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

4/7 — Fargo, ND — Fargodome

4/9 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

4/10 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

4/11 — Moline, IL — Vibrant Arena at the Mark

4/13 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

4/14 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

4/16 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena (no Hinder)

About Staind

There are two sides to STAIND. From day one back in Springfield, MA, the GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum rock band could brawl with the best of them, confronting trauma and fighting through pain with bone-busting dissonant chords, jagged off-kilter rhythms, and soul-stirring screams. At the same time, they're unassumingly responsible for some of the most recognizable and hummable songs of the last three decades, spanning everything from turn-of-the-century radio mega-hits 'It's Been A While' ('one of the most-played songs in modern rock radio history'), 'Outside,' and 'Right Here' to the 2026 TikTok smash 'Warm Safe Place.' Three decades into this journey, STAIND are resonating in the hearts and minds of fans louder than ever. Their total sales have exceeded 15 million records thanks to staples like the 2x-Platinum Dysfunction [1999], 7x-Platinum Break the Cycle [2001], Platinum 14 Shades of Grey [2003], and Platinum Chapter V [2005]. Along the way, they delivered three #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and cracked the Top 5 five times. Their next era started when Confessions of the Fallen captured #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and spawned two #1 Active Rock Radio hits, namely 'Lowest In Me' and 'Here And Now.' Nevertheless, 2026 was actually STAIND's biggest year thus far. Following the TikTok takeover of 'Warm Safe Place,' they netted 1 billion annual streams for the first time. They impressively sold out the massive arena and shed headline run, Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour, necessitating a second leg in 2027. Like the rest of us though, the quartet—Aaron Lewis [vocals, guitar], Mike Mushok [guitar], Johnny April [bass], and Sal Giancarelli [drums]—live in the middle of life's extremes, using music to make sense of all the ups and downs. This signature balance drives the group's ninth full-length LP, The Space Between The Darkness and The Light [Alchemy Recordings/BMG]. STAIND take anxiety, anger, confusion, and self-doubt and confidently churn out the kinds of anthems that remind you there's always light just beyond the darkness.

Find Staind online: Facebook | Instagram | Website | Spotify

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn











Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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