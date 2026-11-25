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Picture this. It's 3 a.m. in Springhill, Nova Scotia. The streets are empty, the radio's crackling, and Paul Carr is sitting in the passenger seat of an ambulance, waiting for the next call. He has spent 30 years answering those calls, showing up for strangers on the hardest nights of their lives. And on this night, out of nowhere, a song hits him so hard he can barely keep up. He grabs the only thing within reach, a box of rubber gloves, and starts writing on the back of it.

'I wrote 'Sammie' at 3 a.m. in the passenger seat of an ambulance, on a night shift, on the back of a rubber glove box,' says Carr. 'The lyrics came faster than I could write them down.'

What came out of that glove box is 'Sammie,' out now. It's an uplifting dance-pop duet about a Saturday night, a crowded floor and a woman named Samantha who stops time the second she starts moving. 'Her name is Samantha, her friends call her Sam / But I call her Sammie, and I am her man,' goes the chorus. Then the drop lands: 'And the things she can do with her hips would make a grown man cry.'

Paul Carr doesn't sing a note as Carrtune. He writes the words, shapes the music, then goes looking for the voices that can carry them, from Argentina, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Australia, Los Angeles, Nashville, and right back home in Springhill. For 'Sammie,' he found them in Seba Dentis and Agus Bouquet, who trade lines over a racing 160 BPM electro-pop beat about falling in love on a dance floor.

'I don't sing, I write the lyrics and develop the music, then bring in the vocalists who bring each song to life,' says Carr.

Born and raised in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Carr moved to Springhill for work in 1996, the same small town that gave the world Anne Murray. For three decades he has carried other people's worst moments home with him, and he kept writing: story-first songs, scribbled between shifts, full of warmth and humour. In August 2026, he launched Carrtune Creative, the dream he's building toward for the next chapter of his life.

'Sammie' builds on a growing Carrtune catalogue. Carr's earlier releases include 'The First Grog,' which became a Newfoundland kitchen party favourite, along with the character-driven 'Brenda,' 'Jenn' and 'Her's to Claim.' Most recently, 'Ain't You the Wrong One (Right for Me)' landed on several Spotify playlists.

'Sammie' also launches a run of 15 monthly singles stretching to January 2028.

''Sammie' is the first of 15 monthly singles I'm releasing from November 2026 through January 2028,' he says. 'The start of the run, not a one-off.'

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