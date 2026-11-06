Spanish Love Songs Releases FUTURE NAUSEA, Fourth Full-Length Album on Pure Noise Records

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Heartland rock has long been built on nostalgia, soft-focus vignettes of hometowns, wide-open interstates and the mythology of an America that may or may not have ever existed. FUTURE NAUSEA, the fourth full-length from emo-punk heroes SPANISH LOVE SONGS borrows the genre's widescreen sonic ambition while rejecting one of its defining traits: Rather than looking backward for comfort, the album fixes its gaze squarely on what's to come – not with optimism but with the uneasy certainty that tomorrow may prove even more difficult than today.

'Maybe we'll look back and romanticize these times 60 years from now,' vocalist/guitarist Dylan Slocum says with a laugh. 'God, I hope not.'

Dread has long fueled Spanish Love Songs. Since forming in Los Angeles in 2013, the quintet (Slocum, his wife and keyboardist Meredith Van Woert, guitarist Kyle McAulay, drummer Ruben Duarte and newly welcomed bassist Mike Trujillo) has evolved from cult favorites into one of the most acclaimed and important bands in the modern underground. Their 2020 breakthrough, the instant classic Brave Faces Everyone, was widely hailed as a defining statement on millennial anxiety and economic instability, while 2023's No Joy broadened their sonic palette into monochromatic new-wave without sacrificing the emotional resonance that had become their trademark, with Alternative Press naming it one of the year's best emo releases.

On the Pure Noise-released Future Nausea, that evolution reaches its most compelling form yet. Channeling the anthemic bombast of iconic albums like Born In The U.S.A., Sam's Town, and Full Moon Fever, the LP is a masterful paradox: shimmering keyboards, ringing guitars, and soaring choruses soundtracking Slocum's no-holds-barred lyricism, here narrating the world's bleakest doomscroll, unfolding against a backdrop of political violence, late-stage capitalism and an uncertain road ahead.

The protagonists in Future Nausea's songs find themselves swept into ICE raids, living in communities battered by extreme weather and collapsing ecosystems, and trapped inside fulfillment warehouses where workers are disposable in the pursuit of same-day shipping. Combined with Slocum's own internal fears, the result is an album consumed by choose-your-own existential crises yet delivered through melodies so immediate they almost let you forget the weight of the world outside – until the next devastating lyric snaps you back into anger and activism.

'When I first sat down to work on the record, I basically told everybody I just wanted to make a big rock record, whatever our version of something like Born in the U.S.A. would feel like if it could exist,' Slocum explains. 'But as much as I wanted to make a major-key-sounding album, I wanted it to be as angry politically as it could be. More angry than sad. I actually think this is the least sad record we've ever made.'

As with many Spanish Love Songs albums, the title came first. It's a phrase Slocum first heard in passing on a podcast, later reinforced by a conversation with his father-in-law about how previous generations dreamed of moon landings while today's watch as billionaires launch sponsored vanity projects into space to bolster their shareholders' bank accounts. It's a distinctly modern sentiment filtered through a timeless musical sound, produced in separate sessions by ex-Death Cab for Cutie guitarist Chris Walla (Tegan and Sara, Foxing) and Illuminati Hotties' Sarah Tudzin (Boygenius, Kississippi).

The album's title track and opening number announces that arrival with a bang, with Van Woert's crystalline synth lines gradually introducing each subsequent instrument one by one like the opening moments of a rock show, every band member stepping into the spotlight before the song explodes into a cathartic release. Rolling basslines and four-on-the-floor energy propel singles 'Living Blues' and 'Good American,' providing the bed for Slocum's deeply expressive vocals that deliver every heartbreaking line with gut-wrenching conviction, while the pounding 'New Fears' is all slamming tambourine and shoulder-shaking Asbury Park swagger, tailor-made for packed festival fields.

Elsewhere, 'Welcome to Hell' eases off the throttle into a soaring anthem worthy of the perfect John Hughes montage; by contrast, 'Jan666' and 'No Dreams' mourn the loss of a loved one – not to death, but to men's rights groups, a border patrol job, right-wing extremism and a life that has become the very opposite of everything Slocum wished it would be. Yet for all its lyrical darkness, Future Nausea never fully gives in, arguing instead that despair is a losing bet. 'Doom Tripping' sits as perhaps the clearest articulation of the album's guiding philosophy, sending a sweeping 'Just Like Heaven'-style synth skyward with a beautiful, simple mantra: 'Post-apocalyptic doesn't mean we all stop dancing.'

It's these subtle shifts in perspective that give the album's back half, in particular the set-closing 'Until the Sun Explodes,' a faint but unmistakable glimmer of optimism. Recalling the unshakable devotion at the heart of Death Cab for Cutie's 'I Will Follow You Into the Dark,' the sparse closer, largely tracked in one take, suggests that it's in the moments when the world feels most uncertain that love and companionship reverberate the loudest, serving as the antidote to an increasingly shaky future.

'Even if things look lonely, I have my people,' Slocum says. 'If we can start to understand that the interpersonal relationships are what matters, we can get to the other side of this.'

Over the last decade, Spanish Love Songs have watched that same community take shape one cramped club show and one new listener at a time. They've built a fiercely devoted fanbase, sharing stages with The Wonder Years, Alkaline Trio, Knocked Loose and Hot Mulligan and at Furnace Fest, 2000trees and the revived Vans Warped Tour. It's proof that even in an era defined by isolation, people are still out there searching for others to stand beside them in the darkness.

About the Album

Over the last decade, SPANISH LOVE SONGS have watched a fiercely loyal community take shape one cramped club show and one new listener at a time. That momentum has carried the band to tours with The Wonder Years, Alkaline Trio and Hot Mulligan, along with appearances at Furnace Fest, 2000trees and the revived Vans Warped Tour, following the release of instant classics Schmaltz (2018), Brave Faces Everyone (2020) and No Joy (2023). This intimate, powerful connection with their audience is proof that even in an era defined by isolation, people are still out there yearning for others to stand beside them in the darkness.

That search continues on FUTURE NAUSEA, the Pure Noise quintet's fourth LP. Drawing from the widescreen ambition of heartland rock – the anthemic sweep of records like Born in the U.S.A., Sam's Town and Full Moon Fever – shimmering synths, ringing guitars and soaring choruses define an expansive sound crafted across sessions with producers Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie) and Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties). Against that backdrop, Dylan Slocum's characteristically observational lyricism remains the band's beating heart: deeply empathetic and unflinchingly honest as he chronicles political violence, climate anxiety, late-stage capitalism and the quiet ways these existential crises seep into everyday life – and, just as critically, how moments of love, companionship and shared resilience become the antidote to an increasingly uncertain future.

FUTURE NAUSEA is out November 6, 2026 on Pure Noise Records.

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