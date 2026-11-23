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Today's announcement coincides with this week's launch of the Correspondences multidisciplinary exhibition at the Triennale Milano in Italy. More information is available here.

Additionally, Soundwalk Collective with Patti Smith have announced news of a second UK live date, performing at the Bristol Beacon two days prior to their sold-out Royal Festival Hall show.

UK Live Dates

Tuesday, February 2 – Bristol – Bristol Beacon

Thursday, February 4 – London – Royal Festival Hall *(SOLD OUT)*

About the EP

Hundreds of metres down beneath the waves, in the ocean's own twilight zone, sound becomes all. For the dolphins and whales who dive there, it's how they find their food, how they sing their way, and how they trace each other, calling to their families through miles – sometimes thousands of miles – of dark, remorseless water.

It's here too, every ten seconds or so, for hours and sometimes days on end, that the ocean is split open. Towed behind survey ships hunting for oil and gas, arrays of seismic airguns blast spears of compressed air towards the seabed at a devastating volume, louder at its source than any ship, equal to an explosion. So loud that cetacean songs are scrambled and drowned out, causing families to scatter and the lost wash up, dead, in places far from home.

It's in this act of calling that the story of CORRESPONDENCES continues. The audiovisual dialogue between Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith arrives at its third recorded chapter in the same way as before. Sounds are gathered and spun with new context by Stephan Crasneanscki and Simone Merli, and Smith responds with poetry, both improvised and written. 'I feel like we do our work nakedly,' she says of the process, 'We just go in with an epiphany and create our work out of nothing. And then through these correspondences, it is given clothes of gold.'

Where Vol. I was marked by death and Vol. II turned to the sacred, Vol. III is an EP more directly about correspondence itself, and what happens when the flow becomes disrupted or simply goes ignored. The two sides of the record – 'Cry of the Lost' and 'Prince of Anarchy' – share what Crasneanscki describes as 'an utter sense of inevitable climate catastrophe.' 'It has both a political and an ecological dimension,' he adds, 'and somehow it has a liquid complexion; it's all ice and water here.'

'Cry of the Lost' belongs to the water. Soundwalk Collective's arrangement is formed of many layers – undersea recordings by Oslo-based artist Jana Winderen, ocean sounds from the TBA21–Academy archive, captures of the airgun arrays, and Lucy Railton's cello – while Smith frames her story as an un-creation story, a sort of Genesis undone. The song begins 'on the third day,' when God gathered the Earth's waters, and ends in a sea so full of noise that death can come to those who lose their way. 'It's so terrible,' says Smith. 'Imagine being a parent and you always know where your children are, and then suddenly they can't hear you anymore. You're calling and calling, but they never call back. Whales and dolphins are also mothers and fathers. These are their lives.'

First performed in Glasgow in 2021, on the eve of the COP26 climate summit, appealing to a political class that has been slow to listen, 'Cry of the Lost' is a call of its own: part distress flare, part message in a bottle reading 'Such great tears' – the song's last, echoed words, cast out in rising seas.

Meanwhile, for the story of the ice, we must travel back 150 years and far to the north, where a young Russian noble first became aware of signs of glacial retreat and how to read them in the rocks. That man was Piotr Kropotkin, a geographer prince from Moscow who, inspired by the leaderless communities he encountered in Siberia, became one of the great theorists of nineteenth century anarchism. Offered a prestigious role in the Russian Geographical Society at the age of 28, he turned it down to give his life instead to the people, through an anarchy of kindness, built on mutual aid. 'I like to think that anarchy may be a teaching we received from those we call 'primitive,'' says Crasneanscki, 'and a possible political way to act against today's necrocapitalism.'

'Prince of Anarchy' begins with wolf cries and the voice of Jean-Luc Godard, who is heard ripping pages, one by one, from books about anarchist movements, while around him gather the groans of slowly calving glaciers, balefully deep, and the drumming of the shamans who live along the rocky shores of Siberia's Lake Baikal. Over these sounds, Smith's poetry gives life to two imagined scenes: in one she is Godard, shooting a film about Kropotkin that was never made; in the other she's Kropotkin's wife, Sofia, sitting by his deathbed, knitting him a scarf.

Smith says she came to Kropotkin through books like his 1892 work The Conquest of Bread, expecting a deep and literary thinker but finding a scientist too. 'I thought I was studying philosophy and ended up being confronted with one of our greatest current tragedies,' she explains, and a sense of loss hangs heavily throughout the track. As Sofia, she imagines her man's tears, freezing in the instant that they form 'like bits of diamonds,' and making out of them a necklace impossible to melt, even as the Arctic unnaturally warms. 'You were the prince of anarchy, and now anarchy rules,' she reads gravely, mourning the 'brutal unleashing' of a world in chaos, on a path to irreversible harm – something she suspects that he saw coming a long time before.

In reality, Kropotkin died in 1921, just outside of Moscow with Sofia by his side, but Smith's Siberia is a place of the mind, and here, as his widow, her only company now is the howling packs of the steppes. 'Do animals make a human cry?' she asks them in her grief, and Smith, with her 'great fondness' for wolves, is left in little doubt.

The wolf cries are a reference, too, to the permafrost that Kropotkin once crossed, now thawing to uncover millennia-held secrets, and dangerous threats. Ten years ago, a miner in the Yukon found the body of a wolf pup so perfectly preserved that only its eyes were gone, sealed up in the ice for almost 60,000 years. 'It is a warning, once again a silent one,' cautions Crasneanscki. 'Man, like a mad scientist, has conceived a world where what is above perishes and what has been sealed away for thousands of years is resurrected to the surface.'

No one can say that we haven't been alerted. Even now, as parts of Siberia sink under the weight of the industry built on top, as happened in the city of Norilsk in 2020, the threat of catastrophic climate change is still treated as some sort of debate. That's why Smith calls the Vol. III diptych an album of 'science denied.' But as more ice gives way and the oceans rise, and people are forced to flee and fight – for bread, for water, for safety, for a place to hide from the heat – anarchy's rule will take even the holdouts, the deniers, with their arrears of useless guilt left hanging in their mouths.

'It's a great human tragedy,' says Smith. 'People are warring one another and taking sides, and it's all a distraction from our greatest war on the planet, which is sadly with nature' – and that's why the correspondence must go on, as part of the solution, which in Smith's eyes can only be love. 'It seems corny, but yes,' she says. 'Our poor world is falling apart and only we can hold it together. We have to be more like Saint Francis, we have to be tender and to have love for one another. Love for the Earth, love for our species, love for the ocean, and gratitude for our breath.'

Tracklist

1. Cry Of The Lost

2. Prince Of Anarchy

Photo Credit: Soundwalk Collective









Photo Credit: Soundwalk Collective

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