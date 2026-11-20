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Sonic disruptor and style innovator Sophie Powers has released her new single 'Dirty White Tee' and announced her upcoming EP, silverstreak, arriving in Spring 2027.

A rebel since making the move to Los Angeles at 15, Powers has carried that spirit from her rebellious American Idol 'audition' to her latest crossover moment as the voice of Evelynn in Riot Games' virtual girl group K/DA. Now, she's getting a little messy with 'Dirty White Tee,' out today alongside the announcement of silverstreak.

A playful yet darker take on jealousy, forbidden desire, and romantic obsession, 'Dirty White Tee' captures the messy thrill of wanting someone who isn't yours. Co-written with pop hitmaker Bonnie McKee and produced by dwilly, the new single explores the fantasy of becoming someone's 'new girl,' transforming envy and attraction into a flirty, sharp, and unapologetically self-aware confession.

The accompanying video sees Powers and Carrington in a provocative, movement-led visual set against an abstract all-white backdrop, bringing the song's tension, desire, and playful sense of obsession to life.

Powers shares, 'I lost myself being jealous of someone else's relationship, which is so weird because I didn't even hate the girl. I was just jealous. I wanted to be the one wearing his dirty white tee, going on cute romantic walks and sharing his playlists. This song is about being an adult about it and really accepting my own jealous tendencies.'

The release arrives as Powers continues to make waves on the global stage, marking a major moment at the intersection of music, gaming, and pop culture. She recently stepped into the role of Evelynn, K/DA's unapologetically bold, high-glam character, in Riot Games' virtual girl group from League of Legends. The group's latest single, 'FIRESTARTER,' features Powers alongside MIYEON and SOYEON of i-dle and Mimi Webb, and soared to #1 on Spotify's U.S. and Global charts.

On November 14, Powers brought the world of K/DA beyond the screen with a special performance at the 2026 League of Legends World Championship Finals Opening Ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The milestone comes ahead of her hometown performance at the Billboard Canada Women in Music Awards on November 24, followed by a headline tour across Asia in December.

With 'Dirty White Tee,' Powers shifts the spotlight back to her own artist project, opening a new chapter with the first taste of silverstreak. The forthcoming EP sees her lean further into darker, more expansive alternative-pop, pairing boundary-pushing production with sharp emotional storytelling and the fearless individuality that sets her apart. It's a bold evolution of her sound and creative world, bringing her signature attitude into an entirely new era.

Dirty White Tee Asia Tour

December 5 — Seoul, South Korea — YES24 Wanderloch Hall

December 6 — Taipei, Taiwan — MOONDOG

December 8 — Hong Kong — Chamame Livehouse

December 10 — Tokyo, Japan — Daikanyama UNIT

About Sophie Powers

Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based Sophie Powers is an alternative-pop artist, songwriter, performer, and fashion designer building a creative universe at the intersection of music, fashion, and internet culture. Known for her unapologetic perspective and signature aesthetic of 'apocalyptic glamour,' Powers champions individuality and emotional honesty, creating music for those who have never quite fit the mold.

Since her 2022 breakout, Powers has amassed more than 80 million global streams and a social following of over 2.1 million. Her growing international presence has seen her collaborate with artists including Grimes, Baby Tate, Dillon Francis, ILLIT, and Lexie Liu. With silverstreak, she is entering her most ambitious era yet, continuing to challenge expectations across sound, style, and creative expression.

Photo Credit: Kimmoondog











Photo Credit: Kimmoondog

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