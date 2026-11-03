Sonilo and Musical AI Partner to Track Which Recordings Shape AI-Generated Music

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Sonilo, a generative audio company building video-native music and sound models, today announced a partnership with Musical AI, an AI music attribution and rights management technology company, to address one of the music industry's biggest challenges of ensuring that artists, songwriters, and rights holders are attributed as AI-generated music becomes increasingly mainstream.

The partnership comes as the music industry grapples with how copyrighted works are used to train AI models and how creators should be compensated when their music contributes to AI-generated outputs. While licensing agreements establish permission to use music, identifying how individual recordings and compositions influence what AI generates remains a significant challenge. Together, Sonilo and Musical AI aim to demonstrate a model for generative music where licensing, attribution, and compensation are built into the process from the start.

Sonilo generates music and sound effects directly from video footage, text, or both, using models built around licensed source material. Through the partnership, Musical AI's technology will analyze Sonilo's generated outputs and measure how licensed recordings and compositions contributed to each one. That reporting will give Sonilo's licensing partners the data needed to account for usage and support compensation for the songwriters, artists, and rights holders behind the original music. As generative technology makes it possible to create entirely new compositions influenced by existing works, the ability to identify and measure those contributions will become increasingly important to building sustainable relationships between AI companies and the music industry.

'The future of AI music can't be built at the expense of the people who created the music that makes it possible,' said Keli Li, COO and Co-Founder of Sonilo. 'The industry needs a better way to connect AI-generated music back to the artists and rights holders whose work contributed to it. We're building Sonilo around licensed music from the start, and our partnership with Musical AI is an important step toward building an AI music ecosystem that empowers creators while ensuring rights holders share in the value.'

'AI music has enormous potential, but that potential depends on building a system that respects the creators behind it,' said Sean Power, CEO of Musical AI. 'Sonilo recognizes that licensing is only part of the equation. Rights holders also need visibility into how their work contributes to generated music. Together, we're helping demonstrate how attribution can support a more transparent and sustainable model for the industry.'

The partnership comes as Sonilo finalizes master recording and publishing agreements with major rights organizations and prepares to launch its new music model update. Sonilo aims to demonstrate how the next generation of AI music platforms can create new opportunities for creators while protecting the value of the original works that make AI-generated music possible.

About Sonilo

Sonilo builds video-native generative audio models for creators, developers, and media platforms. Its technology generates music and sound effects directly from footage or text, creating soundtracks built for each video's story rather than pulled from a library. Sonilo is building a future where every video can have its own soundtrack, because when music truly fits a story, people don't just watch. They feel. Sonilo is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by B Capital. Learn more at sonilo.com.

About Musical AI

Musical AI is a Canadian rights technology company providing consent management and attribution infrastructure for generative music. Its platform helps rights holders manage permissions and identify how licensed works influence AI-generated outputs across composition and sound recording rights, supporting transparent reporting, licensing, and compensation.

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