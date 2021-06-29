Sonia Stein Set To Release New Single 'Zoom Out' on July 2nd

2020 was a busy year for singer-songwriter Sonia Stein as she finished up a sold out World Tour with global acclaimed artist DIDO, in addition to the release or her EP See Me Now with longtime collaborator producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware). See Me Now was a perfect showcase of Sonia's songwriting and extensive vocal range that fans across the globe have come to love, which included hit single "London Used to Feel So Cool" and "Coexist" produced by Brendan Davies (Dagny, Jordan Mackampa, Bryde) and "Passerby" produced by Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware).

Now Sonia is following up in 2021 with the release of her newest single "Zoom Out" produced by Geo Jordan (Brit award winner Lianne La Havas, Oscar Jerome, Ego Ella May, Sasha Keable, Anna Straker, Laura Roy.) "Zoom Out" touches on tough elements like self-doubt while also maintaining a fun upbeat rhythm, that allows listeners to effortless digest Stein's passionate lyrics.



As Sonia describes it, "Zoom Out" is a disco inspired song about getting some perspective and looking at situations from a distance. It touches on getting too caught up and losing our sense of what's important, about our negative inner voices and not taking things too seriously. I look at it as wise advice to myself wrapped up in a really fun bop so it can enter my brain almost subliminally. It came together within the first hour of my first session with the amazing Geo Jordan (Lianne La Havas, Ego Ella May, Sasha Keable, Anna Straker) the first thing he played was that guitar riff and I immediately started singing the verse melody."



Stein certainly is feeling the fulcrum from her support with Dido on her UK, Europe and South America tour where she enchanted audiences with her live performance. The power of Sonia's enchanting live performance is no better seen than in the reaction that fans had to Sonia with her Instagram followers increasing by 66% and Spotify followers increasing by 61% during the tour. This all only increased as Sonia released her 2020 EP See Me Now which resulted in more than 7 Million views on YouTube and 8 Million streams across all of her streaming platforms. Stay tuned to Sonia's socials below for more updated on the release of "Zoom Out" in addition to more music from Sonia Stein in 2021.