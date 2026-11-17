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Actor-producer Sohum Shah, in collaboration with Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), is bringing back internationally acclaimed Danish composer Jesper Kyd to compose the original score for TUMBBAD 2, marking the return of the distinctive musical identity that became integral to the original film.

Known globally for his work on iconic franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Hitman and Borderlands, Jesper Kyd composed the original score for Tumbbad (2018), giving the film a soundscape that was as distinctive as its visual world. His music played a crucial role in bringing the film's folklore, mystery and mythology to life, becoming one of its most memorable creative elements. The score also earned him several accolades, including the Best Score award at the 2019 Critics Choice Film Awards.

Expressing his excitement about returning to the franchise, Jesper Kyd said, 'I'm very excited to be returning to score Tumbbad 2 and teaming up with director Adesh Prasad and actor-producer Sohum Shah for another ambitious journey into the world of Tumbbad. Adesh was the one who first approached me for Tumbbad, and I remember watching an early version of the film and thinking it was one of the coolest worlds I had ever seen. I'm thrilled to be returning to this world and exploring it further through music.'

Speaking about welcoming Jesper back to the franchise, Sohum Shah said, 'The music of Tumbbad was as much a part of its identity as its visual world. Jesper brought a very distinctive sound to the film, one that elevated its atmosphere and storytelling. Having him return for Tumbbad 2 was important to us because we wanted to retain that creative connection while taking the world forward. I'm delighted to welcome him back, and excited for audiences to experience what we are creating together this time.'

Speaking about reuniting with Jesper, director Adesh Prasad said, 'Jesper's music was an integral part of creating the world of Tumbbad. Right from the beginning, I knew that the film needed a very distinct sonic identity, something that could capture its mystery, scale and unsettling atmosphere. Jesper understood that vision beautifully and brought a completely unique musical language to the film. Having him return for Tumbbad 2 is incredibly exciting because we share a creative understanding of this world, and I look forward to taking that collaboration further and exploring new dimensions of its soundscape.'

The collaboration between Jesper and Adesh brought together an unusual combination of atmospheric compositions, unconventional instruments, orchestral textures and synthesized sounds, creating a sonic experience that complemented the film's period setting while giving it a distinctly otherworldly quality. Their creative partnership became an important part of what made the original film's score so memorable.

Jesper Kyd has built an extraordinary international career spanning over three decades, earning global recognition for his innovative compositions across films and video games. His work on internationally celebrated franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Hitman and Borderlands has established him as one of the most recognized composers in the gaming and entertainment space. His work on Tumbbad further earned him the Best Score award at the 2019 Critics Choice Film Awards, Gyan Darbar Film Awards and 2019 Power Brands Bollywood Film Journalist Awards. He also received Best Score nominations at the 2019 64th Vimal Filmfare Awards, CNN-IBN News18 Reel Movie Awards and FOI Online Awards India.

With Sohum Shah returning to the universe as actor-producer and Adesh Prasad once again directing the next chapter, Tumbbad 2 brings back a key creative association from the original while expanding its world with a fresh ensemble. Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also join the cast, adding to the anticipation surrounding the sequel.

Tumbbad 2 is being spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. The film is directed by Adesh Prasad, who is helming the highly anticipated next chapter of the Tumbbad universe. Pen Studios, known for backing and associated with more than 3000 movies including blockbuster films such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, joins hands to bring the film to life on a grand cinematic scale.

Tumbbad 2 is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 3rd December 2027.





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