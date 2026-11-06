Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook to Honor Kenny G at Palm Beach Gala

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The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook (SPGAS) will honor internationally acclaimed saxophonist Kenny G with its Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization's 2026 Benefactors Gala on Thursday, December 10, at Glazer Hall in Palm Beach. The December 10th Benefactors Gala features a private dinner with a special musical collaboration between SPGAS Young Artists and Kenny G, followed by his Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour concert.

The evening begins with cocktails at 5:15 p.m., followed by an elegant private dinner at 6:00 p.m. featuring performances by SPGAS Young Artists Gabriella Raines and William Smith, including a special musical collaboration with Kenny G. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented during dinner, followed by Kenny G's Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour concert at 7:30 p.m., featuring holiday favorites and his greatest hits.

Founded by Dick Robinson, also the founder of Palm Beach County's Legends Radio 100.3 FM, streaming worldwide at LegendsRadio.com, SPGAS is dedicated to preserving and perpetuating the Great American Songbook through education, mentorship, musical programming, and opportunities for emerging young artists. Its reach extends through television, radio, a dedicated digital stream, mobile app, Spotify, and other digital platforms.

'The music of the Great American Songbook is medicine for the soul. These timeless songs bring back cherished memories, lift our spirits, and connect generations in ways that words sometimes cannot,' said Dick Robinson, Founder of SPGAS. 'When I see our Young Artists embrace this extraordinary music and share it with new audiences, I know we're doing something important. We're not simply preserving songs from the past; we're ensuring they have a future. That's why the support of our Benefactors means so much.'

Proceeds from the gala support SPGAS's educational initiatives, Young Artist Program, and ongoing mission to preserve this treasured American musical heritage for future generations.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2026

Venue: Glazer Hall, Palm Beach

Cocktails: 5:15 p.m.

Dinner: 6:00 p.m.

Kenny G's Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour concert: 7:30 p.m.

Gala reservations, event information, and tickets: https://preserveourgas.org/gala/

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