Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Snoop Dogg Teams WITH ANIMATOR TRISTIOUS to Reimagine “Lodi Dodi” Visual
The animated reimagining builds on the track's TikTok resurgence and draws on Tristious's work with XXXTENTACION, Juice WRLD, and Lil Uzi Vert.
Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is putting a new spin on a West Coast classic, teaming up with acclaimed animator and director Tristan Zammit, better known as Tristious, to bring 'Lodi Dodi' into a new era. Originally released on Snoop's iconic 1993 debut album, Doggystyle, the track has found fresh momentum on TikTok, where anime edits and viral trends have introduced it to a new generation.
For the new visual, Snoop teams up with Tristious, whose distinctive animation style has brought some of hip-hop's most memorable music videos to life. Born in Toronto and based in Philadelphia, Zammit has built an impressive portfolio that includes xxTENTACION's 'BAD!,' Juice WRLD's 'Righteous,' Lil Uzi Vert's 'Myron,' Lil Yachty's 'Forever Young' featuring Diplo, YNW Melly's 'Suicidal,' 6LACK and Khalid's 'Seasons,' and TiaCorine's 'Booty.' He has also created animated tour visuals for Denzel Curry's 'Sick and Tired' and contributed to Lil Durk's 'Kanye Krazy,' directed by Cole Bennett.
More than 30 years after its release, Doggystyle remains a cornerstone of West Coast hip-hop and one of rap music's most influential albums. Snoop's effortless flow and signature G-funk sound helped define an era, with 'Lodi Dodi,' his celebrated cover of Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's 1985 classic 'La Di Da Di,' remaining a fan favorite. The new animated visual builds on the track's enduring legacy, bridging hip-hop nostalgia with contemporary internet and anime culture while introducing the classic to a new audience.
For Snoop, whose influence stretches from the golden era of West Coast rap to today's generation of artists, 'Lodi Dodi' reminds us that timeless records don't need to be reinvented to stay relevant. Sometimes, they just need a new world to live in.
Full Credits
Directed by Tristan Zammit
Edited by Alex Sarzosa
Animators
Reinadou
Juan P
Tron D Seikora
CookieBittlez
7e B055
Abril Zanassi
Alex Sarzosa
Tristan Zammit
3D
Teeth
Bearb0x
Nick Graphics
Keep Up With Snoop Dogg
Instagram | YouTube | Website | X
Death Row Records
Instagram | YouTube | Website | X
Tristan Zammit
Instagram | Website | YouTube | X
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode