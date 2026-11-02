Smoke DZA, Bun B and Benny the Butcher to Appear on Popular Democracy's WE OUTSIDE Mixtape

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As millions of voters head to the polls to vote, Popular Democracy and acclaimed Harlem rapper Smoke DZA today released We Outside, a new hip-hop mixtape produced by Grammy-nominated duo Mike & Keys. Bringing together hip-hop, fashion, and grassroots organizing, the project is a cultural call to action encouraging communities to get involved, get organized, and make their voices heard ahead of the November 3 midterms.

Available today on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other major streaming platforms, We Outside launches alongside a limited-edition capsule collection developed with Union Los Angeles and Barriers, bringing the project's message from the music into the streets.

Presented by Smoke DZA and Popular Democracy and produced by Mike & Keys, We Outside features a lineup of heavy hitters including Bun B, Kai Kash, Fergie Baby, Benny the Butcher, BIG K.R.I.T. and more. The accompanying limited-edition capsule collection, created with Barriers and Union Los Angeles, includes hoodies, sweatshirts and tees.

Hip-hop has never been just about music. Born from communities demanding to be seen and heard, it has long told the stories of working people, challenged injustice, and spoken truth to power. From neighborhood block parties to global stages, hip-hop has shaped culture, sparked movements, and given voice to people too often shut out of political power.

We Outside builds on that legacy, bringing artists, producers, designers, and organizers together around a simple idea: Culture moves people, and people move democracy.

'Hip-hop came from the street. It's always been about telling our own stories, speaking truth, and making sure our people tell our own story,' said DaMareo Cooper, Executive Director of Popular Democracy. 'That's the spirit behind We Outside. We know that our culture has power. It's defined so much of this country's history. The same communities shaping the music, the fashion, and the culture should have the power to shape the future. We're bringing that energy to the streets and to the polls, because our voices deserve to be heard everywhere decisions about our lives are made.'

Smoke DZA, rapper and songwriter added, 'Hip-hop has always been about where you come from, what you stand for, and making sure your people are heard. With We Outside, we're taking that same energy beyond the music and back to our communities. Partnering with Popular Democracy felt like a natural fit because they understand the power of our culture and the importance of bringing our community and artistic voices into the conversations that shape our future. Our voices matter, and we have to show up, get involved, and have a say in what happens next. This is bigger than a mixtape—it's about our culture, our people, and our power.'

ABOUT THE COLLABORATION

Produced by Mike & Keys, We Outside brings together contemporary hip-hop and a message rooted in community, self-determination, and collective power.

The project also features a collaboration with Union Los Angeles and Barriers, two influential streetwear brands that connect fashion with cultural identity and storytelling. The accompanying capsule collection brings the spirit of We Outside into everyday life, giving communities another way to carry the message forward.

For Popular Democracy, the project builds on a long term strategy of investing in cultural organizing. Through initiatives including We the Poets, its Storytellers program, and Let's Get Free Concert aimed at protecting the 14th Amendment, the organization has brought artists, grassroots leaders, and organizers together to connect creative expression with collective action.

We Outside takes that work into the final stretch of the midterms, reaching audiences beyond traditional political spaces through the voices and cultural institutions they already know and trust.

BEYOND THE MUSIC: BUILDING POWER ON EVERY BLOCK

The release comes as Popular Democracy's network of grassroots organizations works nationwide to strengthen civic participation, protect voting rights, and organize Black, Latine, immigrant, and working-class communities.

Across the country, affiliates are knocking on doors, making calls, engaging voters, and helping communities overcome barriers to participation. Through initiatives including Guardians of Democracy and Election Protection trainings, the network is working to protect democratic participation and hold public officials accountable.

With voting underway, We Outside adds another dimension to that organizing by connecting the power of music and culture to grassroots action.

And the work doesn't end November 3. Popular Democracy and its affiliates are building lasting community power around the issues affecting people's lives, from healthcare and housing affordability to immigration enforcement, economic justice, and constitutional rights.

LISTEN TO WE OUTSIDE

We Outside, presented by Popular Democracy and Smoke DZA and produced by Mike & Keys, is available beginning Monday, November 2, 2026, on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

The accompanying limited-edition capsule collection, created in collaboration with Union Los Angeles and Barriers, also launches today and is available at We Outside — Barriers × Popular Democracy × Union.

The mixtape is also available at mypowermyvote.org/weoutside.

ABOUT POPULAR DEMOCRACY

Popular Democracy is a network of 49 grassroots organizations across 33 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico that unapologetically demand transformational change for Black, brown, and low-income communities. The organization upends politics as usual to forge a representative, multiracial government and society where all thrive — no exceptions.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone