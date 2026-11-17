"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Slomosa to Tour U.S. in 2027 With Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Festival Dates
Vocalists Ben Berdous and Marie Moe lead the Bergen four-piece, which counts Tool guitarist Adam Jones among its supporters.
Norway's sludge-fueled groove titans Slomosa will return to the U.S. in 2027 for a run of 'Mute Tour' dates in the Spring surrounding performances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple. The tour begins May 5 in Baltimore and follows a breakout 2026 for the Bergen four-piece as they emerge as one of the most exciting heavy rock bands to come out of Scandinavia. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 20 at 10am local time here.
Since arriving with their self-titled debut in 2020, Slomosa have carved out a sound they call 'Tundra Rock', a distinctly Nordic answer to the sun-scorched desert rock of the '90s. Built on colossal riffs, hypnotic grooves, melodic hooks and the interplay between Ben Berdous and Marie Moe's vocals, the band has steadily grown from its Bergen underground roots into an international heavy-rock force.
That ascent accelerated with 2024 sophomore album Tundra Rock, which earned Slomosa the 2026 Spellemann Award (Norway's equivalent of the Grammys) for Rock Album of the Year. The record further established the band's signature collision of stoner rock, grunge and alternative metal while bringing their self-described Tundra Rock sound to an increasingly global audience.
Along the way, Slomosa have found fans among some of heavy music's most influential names. Tool guitarist Adam Jones has publicly championed the band, while Kyuss legends Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri have also voiced their support — fitting endorsements for a group taking the foundations of desert rock somewhere considerably colder.
Slomosa
Ben Berdous — vocals/guitar
Marie Moe — vocals/bass
Tor Erik Bye — guitar
Jard Hole — drums
Slomosa U.S. Tour Dates
May 05 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
May 06 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Main Room)
May 08 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville*
May 09 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
May 11 - Louisville, KY - Headliners
May 13 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*
May 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
May 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
May 18 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
May 19 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
* Festival
Connect with Slomosa: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Photo Credit: Carlos Cruz
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