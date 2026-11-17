NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Norway's sludge-fueled groove titans Slomosa will return to the U.S. in 2027 for a run of 'Mute Tour' dates in the Spring surrounding performances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple. The tour begins May 5 in Baltimore and follows a breakout 2026 for the Bergen four-piece as they emerge as one of the most exciting heavy rock bands to come out of Scandinavia. Tickets are on sale Friday, November 20 at 10am local time here.

Since arriving with their self-titled debut in 2020, Slomosa have carved out a sound they call 'Tundra Rock', a distinctly Nordic answer to the sun-scorched desert rock of the '90s. Built on colossal riffs, hypnotic grooves, melodic hooks and the interplay between Ben Berdous and Marie Moe's vocals, the band has steadily grown from its Bergen underground roots into an international heavy-rock force.

That ascent accelerated with 2024 sophomore album Tundra Rock, which earned Slomosa the 2026 Spellemann Award (Norway's equivalent of the Grammys) for Rock Album of the Year. The record further established the band's signature collision of stoner rock, grunge and alternative metal while bringing their self-described Tundra Rock sound to an increasingly global audience.

Along the way, Slomosa have found fans among some of heavy music's most influential names. Tool guitarist Adam Jones has publicly championed the band, while Kyuss legends Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri have also voiced their support — fitting endorsements for a group taking the foundations of desert rock somewhere considerably colder.

Slomosa

Ben Berdous — vocals/guitar

Marie Moe — vocals/bass

Tor Erik Bye — guitar

Jard Hole — drums

Slomosa U.S. Tour Dates

May 05 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

May 06 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Main Room)

May 08 - Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

May 09 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

May 11 - Louisville, KY - Headliners

May 13 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

May 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

May 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

May 18 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

May 19 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

* Festival

Connect with Slomosa: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Photo Credit: Carlos Cruz

Photo Credit: :







Photo Credit: :

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone