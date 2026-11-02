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Skepta Performs “Innocent Smile” and “Pandora’s Box” on BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland

Skepta’s performance precedes the release of THE FORK AND KNIFE, with a London show at The Cause and dates in Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

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Skepta Performs “Innocent Smile” and “Pandora’s Box” on BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland

Skepta performed 'Innocent Smile' with Suggs and 'Pandora's Box' on Later… with Jools Holland, on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The performance is also available on BBC's YouTube channel.

The appearance comes before the release of his new album, The Fork and Knife, out Friday, November 6 via Big Smoke / Epic Records.

Skepta will celebrate the album's release with an intimate show at London's The Cause on November 6, and more dates in Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam in December.

Tour Dates

Friday, 6th November 2026 – London – The Cause

Tuesday, 1st December 2026 – Paris – Elysée Montmartre

Wednesday, 2nd December 2026 – Brussels – La Madeleine

Friday, 4th December 2026 – Amsterdam – Gashouder

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