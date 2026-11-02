Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Skepta Performs “Innocent Smile” and “Pandora’s Box” on BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland
Skepta’s performance precedes the release of THE FORK AND KNIFE, with a London show at The Cause and dates in Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.
Skepta performed 'Innocent Smile' with Suggs and 'Pandora's Box' on Later… with Jools Holland, on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The performance is also available on BBC's YouTube channel.
The appearance comes before the release of his new album, The Fork and Knife, out Friday, November 6 via Big Smoke / Epic Records.
Skepta will celebrate the album's release with an intimate show at London's The Cause on November 6, and more dates in Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam in December.
Tour Dates
Friday, 6th November 2026 – London – The Cause
Tuesday, 1st December 2026 – Paris – Elysée Montmartre
Wednesday, 2nd December 2026 – Brussels – La Madeleine
Friday, 4th December 2026 – Amsterdam – Gashouder
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