Skepta Celebrates THE FORK AND KNIFE Release With London Show at The Cause

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On Friday 6 November, Skepta celebrated the release of his highly anticipated new album The Fork and Knife with a special live show at The Cause in London, coinciding with the album's release via Big Smoke/Epic Records.

The performance saw Skepta deliver a career-spanning set, moving between new material from The Fork and Knife and fan favourites, including 'Currency', 'Cold Shower', 'It Ain't Safe', 'Outside', 'Diamonds Dancing', 'Pandora's Box', 'Bullet From a Gun', 'Revenge', 'Gas Me Up', 'Cops & Robbers', 'Toxic', 'Magic', 'Sirens (From Ireland)', 'Chiltern Firehouse', 'Aloe Vera', 'Belly', 'Victory Lap' and 'Innocent Smile', before closing with 'Currency'.

The evening featured a series of special guest appearances, with Novelist joining Skepta for 'Outside' and 'Diamonds Dancing', Finessekid for 'Magic' and 'Sirens (From Ireland)', fakemink for 'Chiltern Firehouse' and Suggs for 'Innocent Smile'. A standout moment came during 'Belly', which brought together Mayhem NODB, Kruz Leone, Kibo, JME, Frisco, Queenie and Bossman Birdie alongside Skepta on stage.

The Fork and Knife is available now on all streaming platforms via Big Smoke/Epic Records.

The Fork and Knife Tracklist

1. Secrets Of Patriarchy

2. Outside

3. Cold Shower

4. Currency

5. Pandora's Box

6. Revenge

7. Magic

8. Gas Me Up

9. Melody

10. Aloe Vera

11. Chippie

12. Broken Hearts

13. Innocent Smile

14. Belly

15. Victory Lap

Features

Asake, Aya Nakamura, Central Cee, Chase & Status, Finessekid, Jorja Smith, Queenie, Novelist, Fred again.., Project Pat, Suggs, JME, Frisco, Kibo, PlaqueboyMax, Bossman Birdie, Mayhem NODB and Kruz Leone.

Live

Wednesday, December 1st - Paris - Elysée Montmartre - SOLD OUT

Thursday, December 2nd - Brussels - La Madeleine - SOLD OUT

Friday, December 4th - Amsterdam - Gashouder - SOLD OUT

About Skepta

One of the most influential figures in global rap, multi-award-winning artist Skepta is a defining force in the history and evolution of British grime. Born and raised in North London, and proudly Nigerian, he emerged from the UK's underground grime scene to become one of the genre's most important artists and international ambassadors, helping take its sound, language and culture to audiences around the world.

Across a career spanning two decades, Skepta has continually pushed the boundaries of music, both as a solo artist and through collaborations with artists across generations and genres. His project, Mas Tiempo, reflects his ongoing exploration of electronic music, while his latest album, The Fork and Knife, brings together his musical influences, cultural heritage and forward-thinking approach to sound.

His influence extends beyond music, but always through the lens of creativity and culture. In fashion, he founded MAINS, bringing together his British and Nigerian influences to create a distinctive visual language. At the centre of it all remains music, and Skepta's enduring influence on the sound and culture of a generation.

Photo Credit: Henry Goodfellow



Photo Credit: Henry Goodfellow

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