Sinkane to Release Album HE'S GONE Featuring Yo-Yo Ma and Mdou Moctar, Shares Single "So It Goes"

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Ahmed Gallab, aka Sinkane, has announced his new album He's Gone, out February 26 via City Slang. Entirely self-produced, engineered and mixed by Sinkane, it features collaborations with Yo-Yo Ma, Mdou Moctar, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Annie & The Caldwells. Written after the death of his father, the record reflects on grief and how it surfaces in memory, faith and family. Fusing Sudanese pop, East and West African music, dub, and Brazilian and Caribbean influences, it's Sinkane's most personal work to date: an inward turn that sits with his father's absence and finds, in that space, a new kind of connection to him.

'Making the record gave me permission to grieve and, eventually, became a kind of catharsis,' Gallab says of the album. 'I thought I was making an album about losing my father. Instead, I started finding him and, ultimately, myself.'

Along with the announcement, Sinkane shares the album's first single 'So It Goes,' featuring guitarist Mdou Moctar. Named after the refrain that follows every death in Kurt Vonnegut's Slaughterhouse-Five, the song draws on the novel's idea that all moments in time exist simultaneously: death is only one moment among countless others in which a person is still alive.

'After my father died, I found that strangely comforting. Maybe being gone doesn't mean every version of you is gone,' he adds. 'I wanted the song to feel like an East African psychedelic fever dream. 'I asked Mdou Moctar to play the guitar solo, and he took it somewhere wonderfully unexpected.'

Starting in a smouldering, silken haze, 'So It Goes' gradually swells with a brightening sense of optimism and acceptance. 'There's something beautiful about a song about death feeling so full of life.'

Whereas his previous album, 2024's We Belong, was an exuberant communal record, conceived as a love letter to Black music and made with a large cast of collaborators, He's Gone takes a different approach: Gallab allows himself to sit in the discomfort of loss without letting it consume him.

The album begins with the Istirjāʿ, from the Qur'an: Indeed, to God we belong, and to Him we return - words of surrender and faith traditionally spoken upon hearing of a death. From there, He's Gone follows grief not as a straight line towards resolution but as something unruly. It disappears and returns. It changes shape. It can coexist with joy, movement, love and a fantastic groove.

The cover features Ibrahim El-Salahi's celebrated painting Reborn Sounds of Childhood Dreams I, used with the permission of Tate and the artist's family. El-Salahi, one of the defining figures of modern Sudanese art, was also a friend of Ahmed's father. Sudan, memory, art and family history therefore aren't merely themes within He's Gone.

Since We Belong, Gallab followed in the footsteps of his parents, becoming a university professor, teaching music appreciation, theory and songwriting. While making the record, he found himself inadvertently following his father. There is something in that coincidence that gets close to the heart of He's Gone. The things we inherit without noticing; the gestures and ideas that survive people; the moment when grief reveals that someone who has disappeared is still present in the way you think, work, teach, listen or move through the world.

Album Release Show

Next year on March 6, Sinkane will play a show at Public Records in New York City to celebrate the release. Official on-sale starts on Friday, November 13.

1. He's Gone (feat. Yo-Yo Ma & Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

2. So It Goes (feat. Mdou Moctar)

3. Let Me Know

4. Hold Me

5. River

6. Sunrise

7. Take Your Time

8. Good Grief

9. What Now

10. After, Forever (feat. Annie & The Caldwells)

Photo Credit: Martine Carlson | Download hi-res here









Photo Credit: Martine Carlson | Download hi-res here

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