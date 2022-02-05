Singer-Songwriter Kimberley Brewer Releases New Song Featuring Maysa

Kimberly Brewer is a singer, songwriter and author, best known for her collaborations and featured work as a vocalist with Stevie Wonder. She recently released a song entitled, "No More Pain," featuring vocalist Maysa Leak, known to her fans as Maysa. "No More Pain," is best described as smooth, soulful R&B, with elements of jazz and a resonating, inspirational message of hope, faith, and love, which is found within Gospel music. The duo is inspiring listeners on Smooth Jazz Network. "No More Pain," placed in the "Top 100" this week in the charts, after recently receiving a lot of positive feedback as a featured track on Smooth Jazz Network. "No More Pain" is produced by Chris "Big Dog" Davis. The executive producer is Byron Miller.

Kimberly Brewer is known for her work as a vocalist with Stevie Wonder, singing, "I Love You More," which was part of "A Very Special Christmas 5," a compilation album of various music artists, with production supervision provided by Bobby Shriver, Jon Bon Jovi and Joel Gallen for A & M Records. Brewer and Stevie Wonder have worked together for many years, Kimberly is signed with Steveland "Steve Wonder" Morris Productions, and she is the founder of Kimberlily Productions.

Kimberly Brewer was featured as a background singer on the hit single, "We Didn't Know," a duet by Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder. Brewer was also featured on Elton John's twenty-fourth studio album, "Duets." Having also toured with Earth, Wind and Fire and Julio Inglesias, Kimberly Brewer has also contributed on tracks by George Michael, Kevon Edwards, Rick James, Teena Marie, Byron Miller, Herman Jackson, Kristen Vigard, k.d.land. Will Downing, Vanessa Williams and Boney James, among others.

Kimberly wrote "No More Pain," and describes being "so excited," that Maysa joined her on her song that she actually cried the first time she heard her sing her verse.

Maysa Leak is a veteran in the music industry, too. Maysa, an R & B and Soul Artist who hails from Baltimore, Maryland is known by her fans for her extensive discography as a solo artist and for her work with the British Band Incognito. Maysa won the very first new Soul Train Award named for the brand's new owners CENTRIC in 2009. She was awarded the Centric Award: Soul Approved / Underground by Soul Train. Kimberly Brewer and Maysa performed with Stevie Wonder as part of the female backup group Wonderlove on the "Jungle Fever" Soundtrack. Kimberly Brewer sang a song entitled, "If She Breaks Your Heart."

Stream "No More Pain," on Spotify or Apple Music.

Photo Credits: Kimberly Brewer Kimberlily Productions