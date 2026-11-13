Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Under Gustavo Dudamel Wins Latin GRAMMY for Best Classical Album

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The internationally acclaimed Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, led by El Sistema's Executive Director Eduardo Méndez and Musical Director Gustavo Dudamel, was awarded the Latin GRAMMY for Best Classical Album, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. This marks the orchestra's second Latin GRAMMY win.

The winning recording showcases a sonic journey through the landscapes, rhythms, and soul of Latin America. Capturing the unfiltered vitality of Latin America's natural and musical landscapes, Odyssey includes the orchestra's mesmerizing interpretation of Arturo Márquez's 'Danzon No. 9,' a vibrant work, deeply rooted in cultural identity as well as Ricardo Lorenz's 'Todo Terreno' which depicts an off-road adventure through the composer's native Venezuela, and Gonzalo Grau's 'Odisea' that stretches from urban hustle to dreamlike reverie in a journey between cities, traditions, and generations. Conducted by seven-time GRAMMY winner Gustavo Dudamel and released on the Apple-owned Platoon label, these visionary works showcase that Latin America's musical voice belongs at the very heart of the global symphonic tradition.

'This award fills me with joy, gratitude, and enormous pride,' Méndez said. 'This is a wonderful moment for the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra and for Venezuela. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Gustavo Dudamel, whose artistic vision, leadership, and love for this orchestra are at the heart of this project. Gustavo is part of our family, and sharing this achievement with him makes it especially meaningful. We also celebrate Jorge Glem's extraordinary artistry, and the composers Arturo Márquez, Ricardo Lorenz, and Gonzalo Grau, whose music gives this album its distinctive voice. My sincere thanks go to our producer, Dmitriy Lipay, the entire recording and technical team, and everyone at Platoon for bringing this work to the world. As we celebrate more than fifty years of El Sistema, my thoughts go to founder Maestro José Antonio Abreu, and to every teacher, family, and community that has sustained his vision. This award belongs to all of them.'

Further, regarding El Sistema, Méndez added, 'For more than fifty years, El Sistema has been giving children and young people the opportunity to learn, to belong, and to discover what they can achieve together. This Latin GRAMMY reflects the extraordinary potential that can flourish when talent receives education, encouragement, and a sense of purpose. Behind this recording are years of perseverance, friendship, and collective effort. Gustavo and our musicians grew within that tradition, and seeing them share it with the world is a powerful expression of Maestro Abreu's legacy. I hope every young musician watching this moment feels proud and understands that there is a place for them, too. That is how El Sistema's legacy continues.'

About Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela

Founded in 1975, the GRAMMY-nominated Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela (Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar de Venezuela), stands today as the flagship ensemble representing the children and youth musicians of Venezuela's renowned El Sistema program — a model of musical excellence and social transformation created by Maestro José Antonio Abreu. Composed entirely of musicians trained from childhood in El Sistema, the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra embodies El Sistema's vision of celebrating music and its commitment to cultural transformation through art. The first and only Latin orchestra to garner a GRAMMY nomination for Best Orchestral Performance, the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra affirms its place among the world's great symphonic institutions with sold-out European tours and landmark appearances, including recent shows at South Bank Centre and accompanying Coldplay during their 10-day sold out run at London's Wembley Stadium.

Featured in Billboard and recognized as an official UNESCO Category 2 Centre, El Sistema has become a powerful example of how music can empower young people, break down borders and foster community. The orchestras and choirs of El Sistema have captivated audiences across continents with extraordinary talent, discipline, and mission to inspire, including the Asian tour of its Juan José Landaeta Symphony Orchestra which performed in Beijing and Shanghai this month.

Please visit https://sinfonicasimonbolivar.com/en for more information.





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