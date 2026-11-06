Sikarus to Tour With Letdown. Through December, Releases "Mechanical Horse" Single

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Breakout alt-rocker Sikarus yearns for the simpler days of childhood on new track 'Mechanical Horse,' out now via CROW RECORDS/Big Loud Rock. Built on playful nostalgia, Sikarus revisits the little things that once made the world feel endless – a new bike, a neighborhood crush, a Michael Jordan poster, and quarters for a grocery-store ride – bringing each memory to life with a loose, conversational cadence that lets the verses unfold like stories.

Listen to 'Mechanical Horse' here.

'I'm a 90s kid, so I just felt like writing something about the simplicity of being a kid back then. It's something I wanted to celebrate through a song, and a mechanical horse seemed like the perfect vehicle to accomplish that,' shares Sikarus. 'This song is packed with 90s nostalgia. And yes, I definitely had an MJ poster on my bedroom door.'

Sikarus is the solo project of Jordan Brooker, a longtime Nashville songwriter with cuts for Luke Combs and several others. Raised on country, Brooker found his major inspirations when his older brothers turned him on to rock in his early adolescence, starting with classics like Led Zeppelin and Nirvana and falling deep into turn-of-the-millennium alt- and pop-rock and '90s rock titans in high school. HARDY and Brooker, friends and collaborators during their early years in Nashville, reconnected in 2025 with HARDY making Sikarus his first CROW RECORDS artist almost immediately upon hearing demos. From there, Sikarus began carving out his own lane through a string of singles – 'Aurora,' 'Queen of Kalifornia,' '

,' ',' ',' ' Hail Mary ,' and ' Challenge Coin ' – before joining HARDY's massive JIM BOB World Tour, bringing his explosive alt-rock sound to audiences nationwide.

Sikarus is currently back on the road supporting Letdown. on a nationwide run through December, with upcoming stops in Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Dallas, Indianapolis, and more. All dates are listed below and here.

2026 Tour Dates

Nov. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court #

Dec. 4 - Dallas, TX - Trees #

Dec. 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head #

Dec. 11 - Detroit, MI - TSDMAAC #

Dec. 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome #

Dec. 13 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean #

# supporting Letdown.

About Sikarus

At a moment of rebirth, Jordan Brooker found inspiration in Greek mythology, merging the trials of Sisyphus and the cautionary tale of Icarus into his new moniker, Sikarus—a symbol of perseverance and authenticity after a decade in Nashville's music industry. Though he had successful collaborations with artists like Luke Combs and the Wolfe Brothers, Brooker felt pulled back to his rock roots, shaped by childhood exposure to Christian music, his brothers' introduction to classic and alt-rock, and his own deep love for early-2000s bands like Incubus and Jimmy Eat World. Realizing he no longer fit the mainstream country mold, he went independent, waiting tables to finance his new project. A chance reunion with old friend HARDY led to a pivotal moment—HARDY saw the potential in Sikarus and helped him land a deal as the first signee of CROW Records. In 2025, Brooker introduced the world to his sound—a fusion of anthemic alt-rock guitars, big pop melodies, and introspective lyricism rooted in both nostalgia and philosophy—through a string of single releases and an opening slot on HARDY's nationwide arena tour. With years of experience behind him and a clear vision ahead, Sikarus marks the true realization of Brooker's artistic identity.

Follow Sikarus: Instagram | TikTok | Website

Photo Credit: Anastasia Duchess | Hi-res







Photo Credit: Anastasia Duchess | Hi-res

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