My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Shrines to Release Single "The Wild" Ahead of Brooklyn Show at C'mon Everybody
Her upcoming full-length album is slated for release in 2027, following EPs Release and SEASONS produced by Rosana Cabán.
Shrines, the moniker of Brooklyn-based singer and musician Carrie Erving (Ponyhof, Will Butler), today releases her new single, 'The Wild.' The single is available on , Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
The track explores the following of intuition, letting go, and answering the call to embrace your inner wild nature. Seamlessly weaving influences of art pop, electronic music, indie folk, and sean nós (Irish traditional singing), her music has been hailed as 'spellbinding' by The New York Times and 'art pop of the Björk Variety' by Brooklyn Vegan.
Shrines' EPs Release and Seasons were produced by Rosana Cabán (Psychic Twin), and her upcoming full-length album is slated for release in 2027.
Single Release Show
Shrines will celebrate 'The Wild' with a single release show on November 23 at Brooklyn's C'mon Everybody. Tickets are available here.
Shrines Online
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