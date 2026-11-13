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Shrines to Release Single "The Wild" Ahead of Brooklyn Show at C'mon Everybody

Her upcoming full-length album is slated for release in 2027, following EPs Release and SEASONS produced by Rosana Cabán.

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Shrines to Release Single

Shrines, the moniker of Brooklyn-based singer and musician Carrie Erving (Ponyhof, Will Butler), today releases her new single, 'The Wild.' The single is available on , Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The track explores the following of intuition, letting go, and answering the call to embrace your inner wild nature. Seamlessly weaving influences of art pop, electronic music, indie folk, and sean nós (Irish traditional singing), her music has been hailed as 'spellbinding' by The New York Times and 'art pop of the Björk Variety' by Brooklyn Vegan.

Shrines' EPs Release and Seasons were produced by Rosana Cabán (Psychic Twin), and her upcoming full-length album is slated for release in 2027.

Single Release Show

Shrines will celebrate 'The Wild' with a single release show on November 23 at Brooklyn's C'mon Everybody. Tickets are available here.

Shrines Online

Shrines to Release Single

Shrines to Release Single

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