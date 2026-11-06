Shiloh Lindsey Shares Alt-Country Single "Failing Hail"

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Singer-songwriter Shiloh Lindsey has shared 'Failing Hail,' a tender, bittersweet, and quietly hopeful alt-country ballad drawn from one of the most personal moments on her forthcoming album, The Western Veil, set for release on November 6th, 2026. Blending the warmth of Canadiana, indie folk intimacy, and roots rock restraint, the single transforms a late-night message between siblings into a moving meditation on resilience, compassion, and the ways we carry one another through life's darkest seasons.

The song began not with a guitar, but with a text message. While Shiloh was recovering from the devastating motorcycle accident that nearly claimed her leg, her oldest brother found himself awake at two in the morning wrestling with demons of his own. Hoping, as he later told her, to 'fool them with some nicer thoughts,' he wrote a poem and sent it to his younger sister.

Deeply moved by his words, Shiloh eventually transformed the poem into a song. 'It became about the quiet ways we carry one another through difficult times,' she explains, 'Sometimes hope comes from someone else when you're having trouble finding it yourself.'

Its title comes directly from one of the poem's most striking images: The bad times will fail like melting hail. The metaphor immediately resonated with Shiloh, who saw something profoundly comforting in the idea that even life's fiercest storms cannot last forever. 'Hail can arrive violently and suddenly and feel overwhelming while you're caught in it,' she says. 'But it can't sustain itself – it melts.'

That perspective makes 'Failing Hail' unlike any other song in her catalogue. While much of Shiloh's songwriting emerges from her own lived experience, this track began through someone else's eyes. 'I wanted to preserve the spirit and much of the language of what my brother originally sent me,' she explains. 'It's someone who loves me looking in from the outside and saying, 'I see what you're going through, and I believe you're going to make it through.''

The recording itself arrived just as unexpectedly. Originally absent from the sessions for The Western Veil, 'Failing Hail' entered the picture after the band found themselves with unexpected studio time. Producer Jesse Waldman asked whether Shiloh had another song worth trying. The musicians had never rehearsed it together. Hearing the song for the very first time, they recorded only a handful of takes before discovering what would become the final performance.

'There was something really special about not having the chance to overthink it,' Shiloh recalls. 'Everyone was simply listening to each other and responding to the song in the moment.' That spontaneity became central to the production. Rather than polishing away the imperfections, the band embraced the loose, organic performance, allowing warmth and emotional honesty to guide every decision. The understated arrangement leaves space for the lyrics to breathe.

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