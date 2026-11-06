Shenseea Releases New EP CATALYST Featuring Asake on Focus Track 'Playtime'

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Shenseea returns with her new EP CATALYST alongside new single 'Playtime' featuring Asake. The track is accompanied by a visual, filmed in London, capturing the energy and chemistry between the two artists. An official visualizer for the focus track 'Playtime' was set for release at 12pm ET on the day of the EP's release.

Across eight tracks, CATALYST sees Shenseea explore different facets of her artistry, moving between dancehall, Afrobeats, R&B and contemporary sounds. From the introspective 'Vulnerability' and the bold energy of '2 Face Gyal' to the collaboration 'Playtime', the project captures the confidence, versatility and dynamic musical identity that have established Shenseea as one of dancehall's most exciting global exports.

Featuring an appearance from Asake on 'Playtime', alongside collaborations with Loe Shimmy on 'Private' and dancehall legend Vybz Kartel on 'Talk To Me Nuh', the EP brings together an international mix of talent. The tracklist also includes 'Garden' and 'Body Language', further highlighting the breadth of sounds across the project.

Renowned for her confident, slick-tongued patois rhymes and dynamic fusion of dancehall, pop, R&B and hip-hop, Shenseea has built a career that continues to transcend borders. She first made her mark with her Vybz Kartel-assisted debut single 'Loodi', before joining Sean Paul's European tour. Her debut label single 'Blessed' featuring Tyga further cemented her arrival, followed by her debut album Alpha, which debuted on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and featured collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Tyga, Sean Paul and Offset.

Her global reach has continued to expand through collaborations with Gwen Stefani, The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, Wizkid and Ye on DONDA 2, earning her a GRAMMY nomination. More recently, Shenseea released 'BOSS UP', inspired by Blu Cantrell's noughties R&B anthem 'Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops)', appeared at New York Fashion Week, featured on Yung Mami's viral single 'Spend Dat' and delivered a two-track performance as part of Spotify UK's Carnival Sounds campaign.

With CATALYST, Shenseea continues to push her sound forward, bringing together international influences, high-profile collaborations and her signature dancehall sensibility. The EP marks another chapter in her evolution as a boundary pushing artist and a leading voice in global dancehall.

Listen to CATALYST here.

Watch the 'Playtime' visualiser here.

CATALYST Tracklist

1. VULNERABILITY

2. FACE GYAL

3. DANGER

4. PLAYTIME (FEAT. ASAKE)

5. GARDEN

6. BODY LANGUAGE

7. PRIVATE (FEAT. LOE SHIMMY)

8. BONUS TRACK: TALK TO ME NUH (FEAT. VYBZ KARTEL)





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