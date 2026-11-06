Sheila Vee Releases Debut Solo Album RIDE With Bob Harris Production and Bluegrass Collaborators

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Jersey-based singer-songwriter Sheila Vee released her debut solo album, Ride, today, November 6, via Ampersand Records. Produced by Vee's longtime collaborator Bob Harris of bluegrass band Borderline, the eight-track album is Vee's grittiest, wildest and most personal work yet, fusing traditional bluegrass with pedal steel, Telecaster twang and the loose, freewheeling spirit of a Grateful Dead jam.

RIDE marks a bold new chapter for Vee as a solo artist. On it, she makes room for the psychedelic, comic and deeply feminine sides of her musical personality — the parts that 'didn't always have a place in the band,' she admits. The title works as a mantra: 'Just keep truckin' no matter how chaotic, painful and frightening everything seems,' Vee says. Across the record, she writes about chaos and despair with beauty and a streak of dark humor. 'It's vulnerable in places, playful in others, and definitely not afraid of the strange,' she shares.

Coinciding with the album release, Vee shines a light on 'Days To Dust,' her most personal song on the record. Written during an episode of seasonal depression, it's a song she hears as a sister to Gillian Welch's 'Dark Turn of Mind.' 'Putting something that personal into the world can be both terrifying and liberating,' Vee notes.

Harris, who also produced both Magnolia Street String Band albums, brought a go-big-or-go-home attitude to the sessions. He would hear a demo and say, 'I think we need Andy Leftwich on this,' and before long, some of the best players in the country were in the room. 'No two songs have the same players, instruments or sound,' Vee says. The album showcases Harris on guitar, mandolin and piano throughout, alongside a lineup of collaborators including 12-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Michael Cleveland, dobro player Rob Ickes, Scott Vestal, Andy Leftwich and Erik Holmbom. The album also features musicians from Vee's own community: Dan Whitener (Gangstagrass), Dave McDonald (The Last Whippoorwill), pedal steel player Liam Bornovski, drummers Joe McGuth and Brandon Revilla, bassist Lawrence Haber, fiddler Gary Oleyar, and her sister Rita Shukla on harmony vocals.

RIDE arrives on the heels of three singles. Lead single 'Throw Me A Line,' with Cleveland on fiddle, arrived alongside an animated visualizer and premiered exclusively via Bluegrass Today, which highlighted Vee's 'approachable sound.' Showing the album's cosmic country heart, it came out of pure household chaos: Vee was trying to learn new recording software while 'the kids were hungry, the laundry was piling up, and I was staring at a computer wondering why nothing worked,' she explains. She calls the result: 'Bluegrass at its core, but with some strange little detours.' Title track 'Ride,' featuring Vee's sister Rita Shukla, Erik Holmbom, Andy Leftwich and Liam Bornovski, captures the spirit at the center of the album: riding until the wheels fall off. Final single and album opener 'Roll Like Thunder' honors bluegrass musician Sav Sankaran (Unspoken Tradition) and the resilience of his community after Hurricane Helene hit Asheville. 'I sat down with my guitar and let my sadness flow, while finding hope in the goodness of people coming together during difficult times,' Vee shares. Its official music video was filmed by videographer Rob Shotwell in the Pine Grove at Rutgers Gardens in New Jersey.

Ride Track Listing

'Roll Like Thunder'

'Ride'

'Day's To Dust'

'Throw Me A Line'

'In My Arms'

'Hunt'

'Nowhere to Lay My Head'

'Dreamin'

The cosmic side of Vee's sound took shape when she and musician and actor Gerry Rosenthal launched a monthly, genre-spanning jam. She picked up a Telecaster, formed the Grateful Dead tribute band Big Foot County and also performs with Disciples of the Dead. That improvisational streak 'created some healthy creative tension in the studio,' she admits. 'I wanted a jammy, psychedelic vibe… while Bob exudes traditional bluegrass to the bone.' The breakthrough came when she played Harris Old & In the Way's 'Midnight Moonlight' as an example of a crooked jam. 'Once he understood my vision, we were able to find a really interesting middle ground,' she says. 'The 'cosmic' element comes from a combination of silliness, psychedelia, and a willingness to wander outside the expected boundaries of a song. It can be grounded in tradition but still feel like it might take a left turn at any moment.' That spirit runs through 'Nowhere to Lay My Head,' inspired by Barbara Kingsolver's Demon Copperhead, which began as a folky, Dylan-style song and grew into a dreamy ballad with pedal steel and mandolin.

Vee first made her mark as a founding member of the acclaimed Magnolia Street String Band, featured in Bluegrass Today, The Bluegrass Situation and The Bluegrass Standard, among others. As a woman of color in a genre where few have traditionally been visible, she has carved out a place in bluegrass that is fully her own.

A solo album was never on her radar, but when songs 'began to pour out of me in such a short period of time,' as Vee puts it, 'I took it as a sign.' On stage with the Sheila Vee Band, the Sheila Vee Bluegrass Band and Magnolia Street String Band, she aims for 'new old tunes — familiar enough to make you feel at home, but with something unexpected in the mix,' she reveals. At its heart, RIDE is an invitation. 'I'd love to see more women — and more women of color — feel empowered to step into these musical spaces and make them their own,' Vee shares.

Photo Credit: Rob Shotwell



Photo Credit: Rob Shotwell

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone