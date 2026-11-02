Shania Twain to Headline Blenheim Palace Festival and Live at Powderham in 2027

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Blenheim Palace Festival in Woodstock, Oxfordshire and Live at Powderham at Powderham Castle in Devon have announced five-time GRAMMY Award-winning global icon Shania Twain as headliner for 2027.

The Queen of Country Pop will headline Live at Powderham on Thursday 24 June 2027 and Blenheim Palace on Tuesday 29 June 2027.

Blenheim Palace Festival, the open-air concert series set against the backdrop of one of Britain's most iconic palaces, and Live at Powderham, the four-day festival and outdoor concert series set within the surrounds of Devon's Powderham Castle, announced the news on Monday, 2 November 2026.

Twain will bring her record-breaking catalogue of hits to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, on Tuesday 29 June 2027, for a very special summer night beneath the Palace's baroque façade. She will headline Powderham Castle on the South Devon coast on Thursday 24 June 2027.

The announcement follows the release of Little Miss Twain – The Places I'll Go, the deluxe edition of Twain's seventh studio album Little Miss Twain. Released this July, Little Miss Twain marked a significant and deeply personal chapter for Twain. After more than three decades as one of the most successful and influential artists in music, the global superstar turned back to the beginning, revisiting the experiences, sounds and memories that shaped her before the world knew her name. Drawing from her childhood and teenage years growing up in Canada, the album traces the roots of her singular sound across country, pop, rock, soul and bluegrass. The album also features collaborators including Tanya Tucker, T Bone Burnett, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, Ray Parker Jr., and Toto's David Paich. With Little Miss Twain – The Places I'll Go, Twain expands that story, offering an even deeper look at the formative experiences and musical influences behind the artist she would become.

Also recently released was the audiobook of Twain's 2011 memoir, From This Moment On, now available with narration from Twain herself. The bestselling book traces her rise to stardom and features a new foreword with personal reflections on her journey.

In 2027, Twain will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Come On Over and the 25th anniversary of Up!. With a run of live dates including Blenheim Palace Festival in 2027, and a biopic chronicling her life and career also in development, Twain continues to look ahead while celebrating the music and milestones that have defined her career.

Following a debut year in 2026, which saw headline performances from Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Teddy Swims and Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Blenheim Palace Festival returns in June and July 2027 with headliners including Shania Twain, Alex Warren and David Gray.

Following a 2026 event that featured headline performances from Lewis Capaldi, Alanis Morissette and Teddy Swims, Live at Powderham 2027 will take place from 24-27 June. The 2027 event will play host to Shania Twain and Alex Warren, with further headliners to be announced.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Shania Twain at Blenheim Palace Festival 2027 and Live at Powderham 2027 go on general sale from 10am on Friday 6 November 2026 via BlenheimPalaceFestival.com and Ticketmaster. Artist and O2 pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday 4 November, with Live Nation, Cuffe & Taylor and Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets available from 10am on Thursday 5 November.

Blenheim Palace Festival: www.blenheimpalacefestival.com

Live at Powderham: liveatpowderham.com

ABOUT CUFFE & TAYLOR

Cuffe & Taylor is one of the UK's top live music, theatre and event promoters. Established for more than 10 years and part of the Live Nation family, they present tours, festivals and shows across the UK filling football stadiums, arenas, theatres and major historical sites. They also operate a theatre touring department across the UK and internationally programming live podcasts, screen-to-stage TV adaptations and musical theatre. In 2023 they were recipients of an Olivier Award, for Best Family Show, for their original production of 'Hey Duggee - The Live Theatre Show'.

ABOUT LIVE NATION

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

ABOUT MARI

MARI is a global events and experiences company with a portfolio of live properties spanning sport, art, lifestyle, and entertainment. These include major international tennis tournaments, among them the Mutua Madrid Open and Miami Open presented by Itaú, Frieze, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, TodayTix Group, a digital ticketing and technology company for theatre and live performance, and Barrett-Jackson, a U.S. collector car auction company.

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