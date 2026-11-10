Sex Week to Release Debut Album EARS AS AN ORGAN OF TOUCH on February 12, 2027, With 2026 Tour Dates

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Sex Week, the New York duo comprised of Richard Orofino and Pearl Amanda Dickson, announce their anticipated debut album, Ears as an Organ of Touch, due February 12th via Grand Jury. True to the title, the pair's record redefines auditory experience as a form of close bodily contact. This chemistry is showcased in the video for the album's title track and lead single, 'Ears as an Organ of Touch,' where the pair bounce between the inside of people's ears to a black room filled with lights. The band, who directed the video themselves, used an inner ear cleaning camera to film these sequences.

Ears as an Organ of Touch, written and recorded in their first year living together in their Brooklyn apartment, captures the pair as they swing between states of total collapse and total connection. This seemingly chaotic back and forth is purposeful: 'It feels like our life,' says Richard. Ears as an Organ of Touch plants itself in the fog between their inner and outer worlds, as the pair find a way to simultaneously soothe and provoke, dance and resist, touch and feel.

Hot on the heels of tour dates with Mitski, fers, Cardinals and appearances at Pitchfork Festival Paris and Iceland Airwaves, Sex Week will be on tour for the remainder of 2026, supporting Pretty Sick. All dates below.

Tour Dates

11/10 - London, England @ Club Cheek

11/19 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey #

11/23 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

11/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

11/27 - Dallas, TX @ AM/FM Dinner & Lounge #

11/28 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk - Outdoor #

11/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs #

12/01 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell #

12/02 - Durham, NC @ Motorco #

# supporting Pretty Sick

Tracklist

1. Life is a Circle

2. Big Brother

3. Walk Me Home

4. Barilinero

5. Collateral

6. American Pope

7. Ears as an Organ of Touch

8. Talk

9. Baby, Baby

10. Stockholm St

Photo Credit: Sophie Hur | Download Hi-Res









Photo Credit: Sophie Hur | Download Hi-Res

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